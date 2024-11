It’s Time to Create a Marketing Video: Essential Tips for Success

Video has become an indispensable part of the small business marketing toolkit. It may be time to create a marketing video, small business owners! These signs indicate you’ve waited long enough on video marketing.

It’s Time to Create a Marketing Video When…

In fact, Hubspot reports 96 percent of B2B companies use video for marketing. Small Business Trends spoke with Intralink Global’s CEO and Founder, Diane Primo, to get her take on five key reasons for creating marketing videos for your small business.

Public Relations Disaster : Address and emotionally connect with your audience during a PR crisis.

: Address and emotionally connect with your audience during a PR crisis. Natural Crisis or Product Recall : Quickly disseminate important information during emergencies.

: Quickly disseminate important information during emergencies. Common Product Problem : Respond promptly to frequently reported product issues.

: Respond promptly to frequently reported product issues. Marketing an Intangible Experience : Showcase experiences that are hard to convey with just words.

: Showcase experiences that are hard to convey with just words. You Haven’t Made One Yet: Introduce and explain your products and services through visual means.

You Have A Public Relations Disaster

In our modern, interconnected world, the impact of a PR disaster cannot be understated.

“If there’s a disaster, that’s a sign you need to be doing a video,” says Primo.

She feels it’s crucial to address not just the facts, but also the emotions. Incidents like the one involving United Airlines, where a passenger suffered unjust treatment, become emblematic.

Although the initial response from the airline was slow, it did eventually address the issue. Primo says the video apology that came from the CEO captured the essence of genuine remorse. It not only acknowledged the event but laid out actionable plans for the future, showcasing corporate responsibility.

However, relying solely on written communication might not always suffice.

“Do not hide behind text and/or PR releases,”

she warns. While they have their place, a deeper, more genuine connection is often needed in crisis moments. Video, with its visual cues, offers a level of trust and authenticity unmatched by other mediums.

“The trust element is really rebuilt here using video,” she highlights.

You’re Responding to a Natural Crisis or Product Recall

In the wake of a natural disaster or a significant product malfunction, effective communication is of the essence.

Small businesses, particularly vulnerable to the repercussions of such events, have the challenge of relaying information to various stakeholders.

Primo notes that many organizations rely on manuals in these situations. However, she argues that while detailed, they might not always be the most accessible or effective means of communication during distressing times.

In contrast, videos are intuitive and direct, offering solace and direction simultaneously. A manual might delve deep into protocols, but a well-made video can simplify and humanize these instructions. Primo’s suggestion is simple yet profound.

“If they can Google the question and the answer comes up, you can even refer them to the manual,” she advises.

Your Customers are Experiencing a Common Product Problem

With the rise of digital platforms, customer feedback is instantaneous. This immediacy can be a double-edged sword for businesses, especially when a product fault becomes apparent.

Video emerges as a beacon of clarity in these situations. Not only does it offer a medium for acknowledgment but also provides a platform for resolution.

Small businesses, ever reliant on their reputation, should remain vigilant, monitoring feedback on their digital assets. The ability to quickly address and resolve issues via video underscores a brand’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Additionally, creating high quality videos can effectively address common product problems, balancing professional production with genuine, relatable content.

You’re Trying to Market an Experience That’s Hard to Put Into Words with an Animated Explainer Video

The realm of experiential marketing often defies traditional description. Words can only convey so much, and in such scenarios, video takes center stage.

Whether it’s the exhilarating thrill of white water rafting or the allure of a luxurious hotel suite, videos can encapsulate the essence in a manner words often can’t.

Industries that rely on the tangible experiences they offer—like adventure sports, hospitality, entertainment, or real estate—can benefit immensely from this medium. Primo’s perspective underscores this sentiment.

“Video is the closest thing they can get to the experience without being there,” she emphasizes.

You Haven’t Made a Video for Your Business Already

In the dynamic landscape of modern marketing, not leveraging video content seems like an oversight. Beyond mere advertising, videos can forge a connection, build trust, and provide insight into a brand’s ethos.

For small businesses, they can be the window through which potential clients view their offerings. An animated explainer video is an effective type of video to introduce and explain products and services. Primo believes in the harmonious integration of video and text to provide consumers a comprehensive understanding of a product or service.

The future, she suggests, will see an even tighter interplay between these mediums.

“You’ll see more and more video that refers you to text over time,” she envisions

Advantages of Marketing Videos

Enhances Brand Personality and Human Connection

Creating a marketing video offers a fantastic opportunity for small businesses to showcase their brand personality. Videos are not just about promoting a product or service; they’re about telling a story that resonates with the audience. They can capture the human side of your business, be it through behind-the-scenes glimpses, employee interviews, or customer testimonials, thereby forging a stronger emotional connection with your audience. Incorporating live action video can further enhance this connection by adding a more personal and relatable touch.

Boosts Social Media Engagement and Shareability

In the realm of social media, videos have a higher likelihood of being shared compared to text and images. This enhanced shareability can significantly increase your brand’s reach and engagement levels. A well-crafted video, be it entertaining, informative, or emotionally moving, is more likely to be circulated among users, thereby amplifying your marketing message across various platforms.

Provides Clarity and Simplifies Complex Concepts

Sometimes, explaining complex products or services in writing can be challenging and may not effectively convey the intended message. A video can simplify these concepts through visual demonstrations, animations, and easy-to-understand narrations. This clarity ensures that potential customers fully grasp what you’re offering, making them more likely to engage with your business. Additionally, script writing plays a crucial role in simplifying complex concepts by providing a well-crafted narrative that guides the audience through the information.

Increases Website Conversion Rates

Videos embedded on your website can significantly increase conversion rates. They enhance user engagement, keeping visitors on your site longer, and can effectively persuade them to take action, whether it’s making a purchase, signing up for a newsletter, or downloading a resource. By providing an immersive experience, videos can effectively guide visitors along the customer journey.

Offers Competitive Advantage

In a crowded market, having a marketing video can set your small business apart from competitors. It shows that you’re keeping up with current marketing trends and are willing to invest in innovative strategies to reach your audience. A unique and creative video can make your brand more memorable, giving you an edge in a competitive landscape.

Facilitates SEO and Improves Search Rankings

Videos can also improve your website’s search engine optimization (SEO). Search engines like Google often prioritize content that engages users, and videos are known to be highly effective in this regard. Additionally, by uploading your marketing videos on platforms like YouTube and embedding them on your site, you can increase your visibility and improve your search rankings.

Offers Versatility Across Different Platforms

One of the significant advantages of marketing videos is their versatility. The same video content can be repurposed across various channels – social media, email campaigns, webinars, and more. This adaptability ensures that your marketing efforts are cohesive and unified across all platforms, maximizing the impact of your content. Additionally, using stock footage as a versatile resource for creating marketing videos can streamline the production process and enhance overall quality.

Provides Valuable Analytics and Feedback

Video platforms offer valuable analytics that can help you understand viewer behavior. Insights such as view count, watch time, likes, shares, and comments can inform your future marketing strategies. This feedback is crucial in understanding what resonates with your audience, allowing you to tailor your content accordingly.

Enhances Customer Education and Trust

Educational videos can be a powerful tool to build trust with your audience. By providing valuable information related to your industry or demonstrating how your products or services can solve specific problems, you establish your brand as a knowledgeable and trustworthy authority in your field. Additionally, a training video can be an effective tool for customer education, creatively conveying project goals and core messages.

Encourages Repeat Visits and Engagement with a Strong Video Strategy

Finally, regularly updating your video content can encourage repeat visits to your website or social media pages. Fresh and engaging videos keep your audience interested and coming back for more, which is vital for building a loyal customer base and fostering long-term relationships.

Planning and Preparation

Define Your Goals

Before diving into the creative process of making a marketing video, it’s crucial to define your goals. What do you want to achieve with your video marketing efforts? Are you aiming to boost brand awareness, generate leads, or drive sales? Having clear objectives will guide your entire video strategy and ensure that your efforts are aligned with your business goals.

Start by asking yourself these questions:

What is the primary objective of your marketing video?

Who is your target audience?

What action do you want your audience to take after watching your video?

How will you measure the success of your video?

By answering these questions, you can create a focused goal statement that will serve as a roadmap for your video creation process. This clarity will help you stay on track and ensure that your video content is effective in achieving its intended purpose.

Choose Your Target Audience and Find Out Where They Spend Their Time

Identifying your target audience is a critical step in creating a marketing video that resonates with them. Who are the people you want to reach with your video? What are their interests, needs, and pain points? Understanding your target audience will help you craft a message that speaks directly to them and addresses their concerns.

Consider the following when choosing your target audience:

Who are the people that your product or service is intended for?

What are their demographics, interests, and behaviors?

What are their pain points and challenges?

Where do they spend their time online?

By understanding your target audience, you can create a marketing video that is tailored to their needs and interests. This increases the likelihood of engagement and conversion, as your video will be more relevant and compelling to the people you want to reach.

Connect with Stakeholders to Align on a Plan for the Video

Creating a marketing video is a collaborative effort that involves multiple stakeholders. It’s essential to connect with key stakeholders early in the process to ensure that everyone is aligned on the video’s goals and objectives. This collaboration will help you create a video that meets the needs of all parties involved and achieves its intended purpose.

To connect with stakeholders, consider the following:

Who are the key stakeholders that need to be involved in the video creation process?

What are their expectations and requirements?

How will you ensure that their needs are met throughout the video creation process?

By involving stakeholders and aligning on a plan for the video, you can ensure that the final product reflects the collective vision and goals of your team. This collaboration will also help you avoid potential conflicts and ensure a smoother video creation process.

Set a Timeline and Budget for Your Video

Setting a timeline and budget for your marketing video is crucial to ensuring that the project stays on track and within budget. A well-planned timeline and budget will help you allocate resources effectively and prioritize tasks to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget.

Consider the following when setting a timeline and budget for your video:

What is the timeline for the video creation process?

What is the budget for the project?

How will you allocate resources and prioritize tasks to ensure that the project stays on track and within budget?

By setting a clear timeline and budget, you can create a marketing video that is completed on time and within budget. This ensures that your marketing efforts are effective and efficient, allowing you to achieve your goals without overspending or missing deadlines.

Comparing Written Communication vs. Video Communication

While both written and video communications have their own merits, understanding their unique strengths can help businesses utilize them effectively. In video communication, visual assets play a crucial role, especially during the post-production phase, where various types of visual assets such as stock clips and animations can enhance the final product.

Aspect Written Communication Video Communication Emotional Connect Limited, depends on reader's interpretation. High, thanks to visuals, tone, and body language. Speed of Dissemination Fast, but may require reading time. Instant and more engaging for quick information. Authenticity and Trust Lacks body language and tone. Provides body language and eye contact. Versatility Mostly static. Dynamic with movement and visual aids. Reference & Integration Can be lengthy and dense. Can easily refer to texts and other materials.

Related reading: Small Business Guide to Video Marketing