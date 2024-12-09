T-Mobile Launches New 5G Internet Plans for Homes and Small Businesses

T-Mobile has unveiled three new 5G internet plans designed to offer more value, enhanced features, and fixed pricing for home and small business customers. Starting December 11, customers can choose from Rely, Amplified, and All-In plans, which include benefits like Hulu, Paramount+, and advanced cybersecurity tools.

The plans, which begin at $35 per month with AutoPay and a T-Mobile voice line, are part of the company’s effort to disrupt traditional broadband providers with transparent pricing, no contracts, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Rely Internet: Affordable Essentials

The Rely plan offers unlimited data, no equipment fees, and a 5G gateway for reliable Wi-Fi. It is priced at $50 per month with AutoPay or $35 when bundled with a T-Mobile voice line. This entry-level plan is geared toward customers seeking a straightforward internet solution without the hidden fees or rate hikes typical of traditional providers.

Amplified Internet: Enhanced Performance

Amplified Internet builds on the Rely plan with faster speeds through T-Mobile’s latest 5G gateway.

Home customers gain access to Advanced Cyber Security features, including Safe Browsing and Anomaly Detection, managed via the T-Life app.

Small businesses receive a Mesh Access Point to extend Wi-Fi coverage and improve connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.

The Amplified plan costs $60 per month with AutoPay or $45 when bundled with a T-Mobile voice line.

All-In Internet: Premium Benefits

The All-In plan is T-Mobile’s most feature-packed offering, priced at $70 per month with AutoPay or $55 when bundled with a voice line.

Home customers receive Hulu and the Paramount+ Essential plan at no additional cost, along with a Mesh Access Point and 24/7 live tech support.

Small businesses gain two Mesh devices, 24/7 tech support, and starting in February 2025, two Microsoft 365 Business Basics subscriptions, providing access to Office apps and cloud storage.

All plans include T-Mobile’s Price Lock feature, guaranteeing that monthly rates will not increase as long as customers remain on their chosen plan. Unlike competitors, T-Mobile aims to eliminate surprise fees or post-promotion rate hikes, which can add hundreds to annual bills.

To encourage sign-ups, T-Mobile is offering new Home Internet customers a choice between a free 40″ Amazon Fire TV (valued at $249.99) or a $150 virtual prepaid card, provided they remain customers for at least two months.

The Rely, Amplified, and All-In plans will be available starting December 11. Customers can sign up online or in stores.