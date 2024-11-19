T-Mobile Enhances Home and Small Business Internet Backup Plans with More Data

T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced recently an enhancement to its Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans, offering more data to help traditional ISP customers stay connected during outages.

New and existing customers will receive three additional free 130GB data passes per year, in addition to the 130GB of 5G data per month already included in these plans. These passes provide extra connectivity during extended outages, with each pass lasting three days or until the data is used.

T-Mobile Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans are priced at $20/month with AutoPay. Customers can keep their 5G gateways ready for use and switch devices to T-Mobile’s 5G network when primary cable or fiber internet connections fail.

Key Features of the Backup Plans:

Data Allotments: 130GB of 5G data per month included with the plan.

Three additional free 130GB data passes yearly for extended outages. Setup: Self-installation allows customers to start using the gateway in 15 minutes or less. No Equipment Fees: A 5G gateway is included with no additional monthly equipment costs. Backup Power Option: Starting November 14, new customers can purchase the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power battery pack for 50% off ($49.99). This battery pack can keep the gateway powered for up to seven hours during a power outage.

With cable internet outages increasing by 28% year-over-year, T-Mobile’s enhanced Backup Internet plans aim to provide peace of mind to households and businesses. By offering a dependable 5G backup solution, T-Mobile ensures uninterrupted connectivity during critical moments when traditional ISPs experience service interruptions.

Customers can visit a T-Mobile store or call Care to sign up for Home Internet Backup or Small Business Internet Backup.