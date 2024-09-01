Top Web3 PR Marketing Agencies in 2024

As the blockchain, crypto and Web3 space continues to grow, specialized public relations is more important than ever. Enter Web3 PR agencies: the superheroes of this niche, empowering their clients to understand the industry media landscape and secure coverage at top publications.

What is Web3 PR?

Web3 PR is public relations for the decentralized internet, covering topics including blockchain technology, crypto, NFTs and dApps. Web3 PR agencies promote and manage the reputations of companies in this space.

This might entail writing and distributing press releases, securing media coverage, managing social media, organizing events, and building relationships with industry influencers. These agencies also handle crises, shape brand image, and create content that resonates with the tech-savvy Web3 audience.

Web3 PR is important because it helps explain complex technology to the public and to build understanding of and trust in particular projects. When done well, it helps companies to communicate their value clearly and to the right people. The benefits are greater visibility, credibility, and engagement with your community – all key to raising funds, forming partnerships, and attracting more users.

Top 4 Web3 PR Agencies

Whether you’re launching a new project or growing an existing one, Web3 PR Marketing agencies have the expertise to help you get your message across and strengthen your community. Here are some of the top examples:

MarketAcross

MarketAcross is a leading PR and content marketing agency for the blockchain and cryptocurrency space. Founded in 2014, MarketAcross offers full service marketing solutions for both startups and established blockchain projects. They work on a performance-based model so clients only pay for tangible results – no retainer fees.

The big names found in their client list are a testament to MarketAcross’ ability to deliver success for major blockchain projects. They offer customized marketing solutions to ensure visibility and industry recognition.

Services:

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Performing strategic keyword research, optimizing content, and link building.

Top-Tier Coverage: Working with top editors, bloggers and content producers to get coverage in the biggest and best publications.

Content Marketing: Boosting your online presence, even when you are low on breaking news.

Online Reputation Management: Auditing and optimizing digital results to protect and enhance company image.

Thought Leadership: Writing and editing content on behalf of your executives to position them as industry thought leaders.

Content Distribution: Publishing media across tech, crypto, finance and business channels to get massive traction.

Messaging Strategy: Creating detailed briefs to define positioning and media angles.



Notable Clients:

Binance: Global cryptocurrency exchange.

Polygon: Layer-2 scaling solution for blockchain transactions.

Solana: High-performance blockchain for builders.

Crypto.com: Crypto related services.

eToro: Social trading and multi-asset brokerage.

The PR Genius

The PR Genius is a global media agency for crypto and Web3 companies. They help build brand awareness and credibility through press and media releases, and leverage their network of connections with top-tier media outlets in crypto and finance. They fuse traditional PR with performance-based models for strong measurable results and ROI.

Services:

Authority Building: Positioning through thought leadership, sharing key insights, and SEO.

PR Announcements: Broadcasting announcements across leading media outlets.

Executive Roundtables: Bringing together top executives for well-curated discussions to drive value.

Reputation Management: Protecting your online presence to steer clear of potential issues.

Guaranteed Visibility: Securing spots on TV, on podcasts and at events, and through native and display ads.

Notable clients:

Radix: Decentralized financial system.

Deribit: Cryptocurrency derivatives exchange.

Harvard Business School: Business education.

Cega: Structured products on blockchain.

ORA: Tokenizing AI models

Cryptoken Media

Cryptoken Media is a digital marketing agency that services the cryptocurrency, blockchain and fintech industries. They offer a range of marketing solutions to increase brand visibility and engagement for their clients.

Cryptoken Media is known for their expertise in the crypto space and offers bespoke services to their clients. They use a mix of traditional and innovative marketing techniques to tackle the unique challenges of Web3 PR.

Services:

Digital PR and Outreach: Creating a favorable public image and increasing your brand recognition, including through crypto influencers and across social media platforms.

Programmatic Advertisi/ng: Automating your ad spend to personalize and target actual customers at scale, across mobile, video, and native ads.

Pay-Per-Click (PPC): Performing custom PPC audits and strategies to increase revenue.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Facilitating keyword research, link building and technical consulting.

Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO): Reducing churn on your website and personalized landing pages.

Notable Clients:

Apeswap: Multichain DeFi Hub.

OKX: Crypto exchange wi/th many trading options.

eToroX: The blockchain arm of eToro, focused on crypto assets.

1xBit: Global cryptocurrency betting platform.

Nexo: Digital asset lending institution.

Crypto PR Lab

Crypto PR Lab is a public relations and advisory firm that services blockchain and cryptocurrency projects. They work with startups, exchanges, funds, service providers and global events in the crypto and tech space. They aim to increase media presence, connect clients with investors, and provide strategic advice for blockchain conferences and events.

Crypto PR Lab offers a full range of services to increase visibility and credibility for its clients, using their media connections and advanced industry knowledge.

Services:

PR & Media Outreach: Getting clients into top media outlets to increase awareness and legitimacy.

Speaker Engagement: Booking prominent speakers for events and conferences.

Video Content Creation: Producing high-quality videos to educate and excite audiences about client projects.

Investor & Advisor Introductions: Connecting clients with potential investors and advisors in the tech and finance space.

Notable Clients:

DESICO: Security token issuance and trading platform.

PlasmaPay: Multifunctional crypto wallet.

TAU: Crypto using “Proof of Transaction” technology.

CoinCasso: Licensed cryptocurrency exchange.

Marlin Protocol: High performance network infrastructure for decentralized networks.

Wrapping Up

As the Web3 space grows, the importance of targeted Web3 PR is growing as well. These agencies help companies in the decentralized tech space to communicate their message and build relationships with key stakeholders.

Through their expertise, Web3 PR agencies make sure their clients’ innovative tech is understood and appreciated by a wider audience, and help them navigate the Web3 media ecosystem. All of the options listed above are strong choices to help propel your brand.