TriNet Introduces Enhanced HR Plus to Streamline Payroll and HR for SMBs

TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a provider of human resources solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched its enhanced HR Plus offering, designed to simplify and optimize HR, payroll, and benefits administration. The new Administrative Services Organization (ASO) solution combines advanced technology with expert support, giving SMBs tools to focus on growth while managing essential HR functions efficiently.

A Comprehensive Solution for SMBs

The enhanced HR Plus offering includes several service levels to accommodate the evolving needs of SMBs. Each level integrates TriNet’s all-in-one technology platform to ensure seamless operations.

Key service levels include:

HR Manager : Offers a dedicated team of certified professionals to assist with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, as well as compliance best practices.

: Offers a dedicated team of certified professionals to assist with HR, payroll, and payroll tax tasks, as well as compliance best practices. Payroll Manager : Provides certified payroll experts who oversee scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs with detailed reviews.

: Provides certified payroll experts who oversee scheduled and off-cycle payroll runs with detailed reviews. Payroll Tax Compliance Manager : Includes specialists to manage payroll tax account setups, retroactive filings, account recoveries, and ongoing reviews.

: Includes specialists to manage payroll tax account setups, retroactive filings, account recoveries, and ongoing reviews. HR Advisory: Grants access to a team of HR and payroll experts to answer HR-related questions and share compliance strategies.

Mike Simonds, President and CEO of TriNet, emphasized the company’s commitment to supporting SMBs: “At TriNet, we’re committed to delivering innovative HR solutions that empower small and medium-size businesses to focus on growth and their people. Our enhanced offering blends leading-edge technology with the trusted service our customers have come to expect.”

Additional Features to Empower Businesses

The HR Plus platform incorporates new features aimed at improving efficiency and enhancing employee experience:

Enhanced Payroll Solution : A redesigned payroll application offering an intuitive and connected experience for employers and employees.

: A redesigned payroll application offering an intuitive and connected experience for employers and employees. Marketplace : A curated network of business solutions with preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations to simplify adoption and support evolving business demands.

: A curated network of business solutions with preferred pricing and prebuilt integrations to simplify adoption and support evolving business demands. Learning Management System: A collaborative platform providing tools for compliance training, skill development, and upskilling. Premium content with over 1,000 courses is available for purchase to support employee retention and career growth.

Tailored Solutions for SMB Growth

The HR Plus offering allows customers to select service levels that align with their specific needs, ensuring flexibility and scalability. From compliance support to professional development tools, TriNet’s enhanced platform positions itself as a comprehensive solution for SMBs navigating complex HR and payroll challenges.

The enhanced HR Plus offering is available now. For more information, visit www.trinet.com/solutions/hr-plus.