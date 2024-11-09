In the News: What Will Trump’s Victory Mean for Small Business and AI?

Our Small Business Breakdown crew is back this week tackling some of the biggest issues facing small business owners right now.

Obviously, it would be almost impossible to get through the week without talking about Election Day on Tuesday and what the results will mean for small business owners.

In this regard, our panel of small business experts discuss how Trump’s victory and promise to dismantle many regulations might impact your company and endeavors going forward, especially in the AI realm.

Check out what they say and chime in with your thoughts by watching this week’s episode of Small Business Breakdown below …

Small Business News Roundup – November 9, 2024

Here are the headlines that small business owners needed to pay attention to this past week, including in our weekly Small Business News Roundup …

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has filed a legal challenge against a recent rule from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that affects businesses with automatic renewal subscriptions or memberships. The lawsuit, filed in the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, seeks to overturn the FTC’s rule.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced an increase in the contribution limit for 401(k) plans in 2025. Individuals can now contribute up to $23,500, up from $23,000 in 2024. Additionally, the IRS has issued updated cost-of-living adjustments affecting various retirement accounts and tax-related items for the upcoming tax year, detailed in Notice 2024-80.

Zelle announced recently that it will phase out its standalone app over the coming months, redirecting users to access Zelle’s services through participating financial institutions.

mplus, a leader in zero-party data advertising technology, has launched its new enterprise retail solution, mCommerce, designed to help brands survey their audiences directly on their own digital platforms. This solution allows brands to gather insights through consent-first, zero-party data collection, providing a unique alternative to traditional data strategies.

What talents does it take to be a great leader? Every small business owner wants to know the answer to this question. On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I talked with Barry Conchie who is the founder and president of Conchie Associates and author of “The Five Talents That Really Matter: How Great Leaders Drive Extraordinary Performance”, with his business partner Sarah Dalton.

Adobe recently announced major updates to its flagship design applications, Photoshop and Illustrator. These innovations are designed to provide creative professionals with unmatched speed, precision, and power, transforming workflows across graphic design, creative imaging, and illustration.

Marketing 360 has announced the launch of its new Social app, designed to transform social media management for businesses. This next-generation tool is part of the comprehensive Marketing 360 platform and provides an all-in-one solution for businesses to enhance their social reach, streamline operations, and drive engagement across multiple platforms.

CleverFi, a leader in advanced wireless technology, has launched its revolutionary ‘Teleport Your Home Wi-Fi’ solution, allowing users to access their personal Wi-Fi network securely and seamlessly from anywhere in the world—without needing a VPN or third-party app. This technology promises to deliver fast, reliable connectivity, transforming the experience of using Wi-Fi on the go.

Lili, a financial platform tailored for small business owners, announced the launch of Lili Connect, an embedded finance integration designed to streamline financial management for small businesses.

Brainiest AI, an all-in-one marketing communications platform, announced the launch of four advanced imaging applets: Image Generation 3, Text to Image Ultra, Replicate Image Style, and Sketch to Image.

GoDaddy has announced the upcoming launch of a new Website Builder API integration for third-party platforms, creating a comprehensive reseller program.

Housecall Pro, a leading software platform for over 45,000 home service companies, has launched new features and enhancements designed to help home service professionals streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and drive revenue growth.

HP Inc. has partnered with Staples to bring same-day, high-quality large format printing to Staples stores across the United States. This initiative will make professional-grade printing of posters, banners, blueprints, and more accessible to small businesses, retail owners, and consumers nationwide.