U.S. Crude Oil Production Peaks in 2025 but Poised for Decline Ahead

U.S. crude oil production is poised for a notable shift in the coming years, creating both opportunities and challenges for small business owners. In its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) predicts that crude oil output will remain stable at around 13.6 million barrels per day (b/d) during 2026 but is expected to dip to 13.3 million b/d in 2027. For small businesses, particularly those in energy-dependent sectors, this forecast could have significant implications.

The key driver behind this projected decline is a decrease in domestic crude oil prices. The EIA forecasts that West Texas Intermediate prices will drop from an average of $65 per barrel in 2025 to approximately $52 per barrel in 2026, and further to $50 per barrel in 2027. Such price movements are crucial for small business owners to understand, as they directly influence everything from operating costs to transportation and supply chain expenses.

While the overall production may falter, several regions are projected to experience slight variations. For instance, the Federal Gulf of America and Alaska are expected to see production growth, offsetting declines in the Lower 48 states. The EIA anticipates that production in the Gulf of America will reach 2.0 million b/d in 2026, a record high, thanks to new field developments. “Much of our crude oil production forecast hinges on domestic crude oil prices,” the EIA notes, highlighting this as a crucial factor for the industry, especially for smaller operators who are often more vulnerable to price swings.

The implications for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly those engaged in manufacturing, logistics, and transportation, can be extensive. An anticipated drop in oil prices means lower fuel costs, which is a plus for businesses with significant transportation needs. It can lead to reduced overheads, giving SMEs more flexibility in budgeting and pricing their products or services. But the lower production levels could also stir market competition. Businesses that rely on crude oil as a raw material or for fuel should brace for fluctuating costs and possibly tighter margins as larger competitors adjust to the changing landscape.

On the flip side, the predicted production rise in Alaska could signal opportunities for small businesses in that region. The EIA forecasts an increase in production tied to the new Nuna and Pikka projects, marking the first annual production increase since 2017. “If realized, this annual production increase will be the first since 2017 and the largest since 2002,” according to the EIA. Local businesses may find opportunities for contracts, supplies, or services in support of these new projects.

Small business owners also need to be aware of potential challenges that come with shifting oil production landscapes. The EIA warns that even as productivity rises in some regions, the total U.S. crude oil output is likely to decline due to reduced drilling activity—the result of low oil prices reducing incentives to explore and extract resources. This could lead to a scarcity of crude oil in the market, which might escalate prices in the long term as demand rebounds, creating additional costs for SMEs.

In light of these developments, proactive planning and strategic sourcing become even more critical. Business owners are encouraged to establish flexible pricing strategies and consider diversifying their energy sources. Exploring contracts with energy providers or investing in energy-efficient technologies can mitigate risks associated with fluctuating oil prices.

Naser Ameen, the principal contributor to the report, emphasizes the importance of staying informed. For small business owners, keeping an eye on crude oil trends will be crucial as they navigate a landscape that could change rapidly in the coming years.

As U.S. energy dynamics evolve, remaining agile and responsive will be key for SMEs. Keeping abreast of EIA forecasts—such as those found at EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook—can provide valuable insights that empower smart decision-making for future growth.