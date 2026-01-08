U.S. Holiday Spending Jumps 4.2%, With In-Store Sales Leading the Way

The latest Visa Retail Spend Monitor reveals that holiday spending in the U.S. soared by 4.2% this year. For small business owners, this surge presents both opportunities and challenges as they navigate a landscape increasingly shaped by consumer preferences and technological advancements.

According to Visa’s report, physical store sales dominated the holiday spending scene, capturing 73% of the total retail expenditure. This strong performance underscores the ongoing relevance of brick-and-mortar locations, highlighting that small businesses still have a significant chance to compete against larger retailers. Wayne Best, Visa’s chief economist, noted that consumers are not merely spending more but also becoming increasingly strategic about their purchases. “This season also marked a turning point, with artificial intelligence shaping how people discover products, compare prices, and interact with offers,” he commented. This shift toward more intentional purchasing behaviors underscores the need for small businesses to adapt quickly to maintain a competitive edge.

Small business owners should take note of the substantial increase in e-commerce, which grew by 7.8%. This trend illustrates that online sales are not only thriving but are also critical for reaching a broader audience. As customers increasingly prefer the convenience of online shopping, small businesses that have yet to establish robust e-commerce platforms may want to consider investing in digital sales capabilities. E-commerce enhances reach beyond local limitations, allowing small businesses to tap into national or even international markets.

The data also sheds light on specific retail categories that performed particularly well during the season. Electronics sales experienced a notable rise of 5.8%, driven by consumer demand for high-performance devices. Small electronics retailers or those selling tech-related products might find this an opportune moment to enhance their promotion strategies, possibly leveraging online marketing to promote tech sales targeted at holiday shoppers. Clothing and accessories also saw a strong performance, climbing by 5.3%. For small fashion retailers, this demonstrates that innovative product offerings and marketing efforts tailored to trends can yield substantial returns.

However, the Visa report indicates that while certain sectors flourished, others—like home improvement—experienced a decline, with sales of building materials and garden equipment dropping by 1%. This poses a cautionary tale for small businesses operating within those struggling categories. Owners should consider adjusting inventory or exploring new marketing strategies to boost sales.

One of the most striking observations from this season is how technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is influencing consumer behavior. As Best emphasized, consumers today are more informed and intentional in their spending due to the convenience of digital tools. Small business owners must consider how they can leverage technology not just in sales but also in understanding their customers. Implementing data analytics tools may provide insights into consumer behavior, helping owners make informed decisions about inventory, pricing, and promotions.

The Visa Consulting and Analytics team highlights that insights from their analysis can help small businesses adapt to changing consumer behaviors. They emphasize the importance of having the right data to identify trends and make data-driven decisions. As Kate Manfred, head of advisory services at Visa North America, noted, “Insights from the VCA Retail Spend Monitor help businesses adapt to changing consumer behaviors and prepare for the rapidly evolving future of commerce.”

For small business owners, the key takeaway from Visa’s report lies in striking a balance between physical retail and e-commerce. While traditional store sales continue to play a pivotal role, the surge in online shopping indicates that small businesses can no longer afford to neglect their digital presence.

As they move forward, small businesses should be proactive about leveraging new technologies and consumer trends to enhance their sales strategies. Abandoning outdated models in favor of integrated online and offline sales approaches could very well be the recipe for sustained growth in this and future seasons.

For further insights into Visa’s findings, you can read the full press release at Visa’s official page.