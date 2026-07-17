U.S. Refinery Output Soars Amid Global Oil Supply Disruptions

In a time of global uncertainty, one constant remains: the fluctuating nature of crude oil prices impacts businesses far beyond the gas station. The second quarter of 2026 saw distinct changes in these markets, driven largely by disruptions to international crude oil flow through the Strait of Hormuz. Small business owners, particularly those in transportation and manufacturing, should pay close attention to these evolving dynamics, as they carry both opportunities and challenges.

During 2Q26, Brent crude oil prices showcased severe volatility, peaking at $118 per barrel before dipping to $72. This fluctuation stemmed from strategic shutdowns of oil production in the Middle East. The situation escalated from geopolitical tensions, with heightened prices driven by uncertainty over shipping access through this crucial waterway. “The average daily price swing of $4 per barrel during April and May dramatically outpaced the $1 swing experienced the year before,” noted a market analyst. With an average global crude oil inventory decline estimated at 5.1 million barrels per day, the U.S. found itself in a unique situation marked by both opportunity and pressure.

For small businesses, especially those reliant on transportation and logistics, increased crude oil prices translate directly into higher fuel costs. This surge can erode profit margins if companies are unable to pass those costs onto consumers, leading to tough decisions regarding pricing strategies. However, amidst these challenges lies the potential for businesses to pivot towards more efficient operational practices. Enhanced focus on fuel management strategies and investing in fuel-efficient technologies can mitigate some of these cost pressures, providing a buffer against price volatility.

The refining sector also became a focal point in 2Q26. Record-high processing levels at U.S. refineries emphasized the increased demand for refined petroleum products, as they ran at rates not seen since 2019. The average gasoline crack spread, a measure of the profitability for refiners, surged by 60% compared to the previous year. For small business owners in the automotive or logistics sectors, understanding these technicalities can provide leverage when negotiating contracts with suppliers. Knowing the nuances behind refinery performance and product availability can empower small businesses to secure better pricing or alternative sources of fuel.

Moreover, U.S. exports of distillate and jet fuel reached unprecedented highs, largely as a response to tighter global markets. Running at about 1.56 million barrels per day, distillate exports surged by 30% over the five-year average, while jet fuel exports more than doubled. These shifts reflect an adaptation among U.S. refineries, which adjusted their processes to prioritize jet fuel output to meet burgeoning international demand. Small companies involved in air cargo or shipping can benefit from these developments by exploring partnerships with U.S. refineries that prioritize product availability.

As anticipated, the return of some stability followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the United States and Iran on June 17, aiming to resume shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. However, the mid-third quarter following that agreement has already hinted at renewed tensions, as military actions resumed and uncertainty crept back into the market. Something small businesses must consider is the potential ripple effect of these geopolitical tensions on their supply chains and operational costs.

While navigating these complex developments can seem daunting, the takeaway for small business owners is clear: awareness and flexibility in operations are key. Engaging in strategic planning that includes cost analysis, supply chain adjustments, and potential investments in alternative energy sources can all serve as effective countermeasures against the unpredictable nature of oil markets.

For more detailed insights and data, visit the original post at the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Staying informed and adaptable will empower small business owners to thrive in an ever-changing marketplace.