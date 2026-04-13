U.S. Sets Record in Crude Oil Production, Surpassing 13.6 Million Barrels Daily

U.S. crude oil production reached a record-breaking 13.6 million barrels per day (b/d) in 2025, representing a robust growth of 3% from the previous year, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). As the energy landscape evolves, small business owners should pay close attention to this shift, as it has significant implications for various sectors.

The driving force behind this production surge is primarily attributed to the Lower 48 states, which produced 11.3 million b/d—83% of the nation’s total output. Key contributing regions include the Permian, Eagle Ford, and Bakken formations, which together account for nearly two-thirds of all U.S. crude oil production. Notably, the Permian Basin alone generated 48% of the total U.S. crude oil output in 2025, with its production increasing by 280,000 b/d to reach 6.6 million b/d.

“Despite experiencing a decrease in active rigs and a slight reduction in new wells drilled, efficiency improvements have allowed for increased production,” noted a spokesperson for the EIA. This optimal use of resources is critical for small business owners in the energy supply chain who rely on crude oil for operations, providing opportunities for more stable pricing and supply.

This upswing benefits various sectors, especially transportation and manufacturing, as increased crude oil availability can lead to lower costs and enhanced productivity. Small businesses investing in energy-intensive operations or logistics may find conducive operating conditions as crude oil prices stabilize. With average breakeven prices reported at $61/b for the Midland Basin and $62/b for the Delaware Basin, the financial viability for investments in these regions remains strong, encouraging operational growth and expansion.

For businesses looking to leverage this growth, there are practical applications. Energy-intensive companies can explore opportunities to negotiate better fuel contracts and consider energy-efficient technologies. Small businesses in related sectors—such as transportation, construction, and even technology—can harness the momentum to innovate, implement cost-saving measures, and potentially offer more competitive products.

However, alongside the benefits, there are challenges to consider. A decrease in the number of active oil rigs and wells drilled means that while production is high now, long-term sustainability hinges on continued investment and efficiency improvements. A dip in rig activity might signal underlying issues that can affect the supply chain in the future. Small business owners should monitor these trends closely, as a sudden downturn could result in fluctuating oil prices that may affect operational costs.

Additionally, though crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico had a notable increase with five new projects coming online in 2025, the development timeline for such projects is typically lengthy. Small businesses reliant on crude oil should be prepared for potential uncertainties in supply and pricing due to these long lead times.

The data presents a mixed outlook for small business owners in the energy sector. While crude oil remains a cornerstone of the U.S. economy and shows promise for stable growth, vigilance remains key as production efficiencies can plateau, and market dynamics rapidly shift.

For small business owners seeking to stay informed about the latest developments in energy production, the EIA’s full report offers comprehensive insights and can be accessed at EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Understanding these emerging trends can empower small business owners to make informed decisions that align with their operational strategies, allowing them to harness the benefits of growing crude oil production while navigating the potential risks ahead.