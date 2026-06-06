U.S. Small Businesses Embrace Trade Adaptations Amid Global Challenges

In today’s rapidly evolving trade landscape, small businesses are not just surviving but thriving by adapting to new realities. The 2026 FedEx Small Business Trade Index reveals that American small enterprises are actively transforming their operations to better navigate global challenges and opportunities.

The survey, conducted by Morning Consult, highlights that an overwhelming 86% of small business leaders view trade as a crucial driver for growth and a vital contributor to the U.S. economy. This positive outlook is backed by proactive strategies, suggesting that small businesses are more resilient than ever.

A significant finding from the report is that small and medium businesses are taking tangible steps to fortify their operations. Around 44% of those surveyed are increasing their inventory levels, a move that reflects a commitment to ensuring product availability amid fluctuating market demands. Additionally, four in ten small businesses are diversifying their supply chains by sourcing from multiple suppliers. This strategy helps mitigate risks associated with relying on a single source, making operations more flexible.

Furthermore, over one-third of respondents are leaning towards nearshoring or reshoring — relocating production closer to home to enhance control and reduce supply chain disruptions. These changes indicate a strategic shift toward prioritizing operational resilience and long-term competitiveness.

Technology plays a pivotal role in this transformation. More than 80% of small business respondents acknowledge that trade-related innovations, such as real-time shipment tracking and digital customs solutions, are invaluable. These tools not only streamline processes but also enhance visibility across borders, allowing small businesses to navigate complexities with greater confidence.

Despite the challenges presented by shifting trade patterns, small businesses remain optimistic about the future of global commerce. The majority agree that increased trade can lead to job creation, improved business prospects, and overall economic growth.

FedEx emphasizes its commitment to supporting small businesses through its expansive global network. “We have the network, tools, and expertise to help businesses navigate this evolving landscape,” stated a FedEx spokesperson. The company connects lines of communication and commerce across more than 220 countries, including rural areas that often lack access to larger logistics infrastructures. This accessibility can be particularly beneficial for small businesses looking to expand their reach.

However, small business owners should remain aware of potential challenges in this changing environment. While diversifying suppliers and increasing inventory can mitigate risks, these strategies may require additional financial resources and careful planning. Adopting new technologies can also present a learning curve, necessitating investment in training and system integration to maximize their benefits.

In the coming year, nearly half of the surveyed business leaders plan to implement further changes, reflecting their ongoing commitment to adapt and remain competitive. This proactive approach underscores the resilience and determination of small businesses as they navigate the complexities of today’s global trade environment.

The results of the 2026 FedEx Small Business Trade Index underscore the motivation and adaptability of small businesses in an unpredictable landscape. By making informed decisions and leveraging technology, these enterprises can position themselves for sustained growth.

For a deeper dive into the index findings and insights, the complete report is accessible here.