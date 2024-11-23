Uber Eats Cravings Report Highlights 2024’s Most Popular, Unique, and Unexpected Delivery Trends

Uber Eats has released its sixth annual Cravings Report, showcasing data on food and non-food delivery trends, surprising customer cravings, and notable habits over the past year. The report underscores how customers are using the platform for everything from indulgent meals to everyday essentials, revealing insights into American dining and shopping preferences.

It should also show restaurant and food business owners what is trending among consumers right now. Perhaps there are trends here that may cause you to shift your business’s focus, at least temporarily.

Trending Cravings: Over-the-Top Customization and Unique Combos

Customization remains a dominant trend, with requests ranging from extra-large portions to unconventional pairings. Popular combinations included scallops with boiled eggs, fajitas with French onion soup, and pepperoni pizza topped with anchovies. The year also saw indulgent orders featuring 20 times the typical amount of scallions, mountains of spicy mayo, and requests for maximum cheese.

The top 10 delivery requests reflected simplicity and personalization, with “no onion,” “extra sauce,” and “spicy” topping the list.

Late-Night Favorites and College Town Impact

French fries emerged as the most ordered late-night item, particularly from 12:00 to 4:00 a.m. College towns dominated the midnight munchies scene, with Penn State, Indiana University, and Texas A&M University leading the way in after-hours orders.

Thanksgiving and Election Night Trends

The report highlighted spikes in activity during major events. Thanksgiving saw a 1,000% increase in turkey orders, while Election Night prompted a surge in alcohol deliveries, which rose 20% compared to the previous week. Guacamole, kebabs, and sparkling beverages were popular pairings for Americans tuning in to watch results.

Shifting Alcohol Preferences

Vodka overtook tequila as the most-ordered spirit on Uber Eats in 2024, with Tito’s Handmade Vodka claiming the top spot. Beer and wine preferences included Corona Extra, Michelob Ultra, and Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. Meanwhile, margaritas remained a versatile pairing, ordered alongside sushi, pizza, and tacos.

Hot Sauce and Bananas Dominate Grocery Orders

Hot sauce continued its reign as the top condiment in 2024, followed by sweet-and-sour sauce and ranch dressing. Bananas topped the grocery list, maintaining their status as the most frequently ordered item across all seven days of the week.

Non-Food Deliveries on the Rise

Non-food orders showcased Uber Eats’ expanding role in convenience shopping. Emergency contraceptives, acne patches, and pet supplies ranked among the most-ordered non-food items. Plan B Emergency Contraceptives climbed to the second most popular non-food item, reflecting a growing trend in on-demand health essentials.

Pet owners turned to the platform for chinchilla food, parrot snacks, and more, while flowers, particularly red roses, remained the top choice for sentimental deliveries.

Most Popular Items and Combos

The most frequently ordered items on Uber Eats included burrito bowls, French fries, chicken nuggets, and cheeseburgers. Unique pairings highlighted in the report ranged from orange creamsicle and Tajín to fried fish sticks and green tea.

Food-and-alcohol pairings showcased regional favorites, such as frozen margaritas with steak and beer with hot dogs.

Generous Tipping Habits

The Cravings Report also identified the most generous tipping states, with Vermont, Montana, and New Hampshire leading the list.

Here are some lists provided by Uber Eats:

The 10 most popular delivery requests in the US:

No onion No tomato Extra sauce Spicy Well done No cheese Fries No vegetables No ice No mushrooms

The most ordered items:

Burrito bowl French fries Chicken nuggets Chicken sandwich Waffle fries Cheeseburger Mac & cheese Boneless wings Pepperoni pizza Fried rice

The most unique food combos:

Scallops + boiled eggs Fajitas + French onion soup Fried fish sticks + green tea Pepperoni pizza + anchovies Orange creamsicle + Tajin

The most unique non-food combos:

Oxbow Chinchilla Food + Zupreem Pure Fun Bird Food for Parrots Gray Mesh Laundry Bag + Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch Nature’s Miracle® Advanced Platinum Cat Scratch Deterrent Spray + Purina ONE® +Plus Healthy Kitten Dry Cat Food OPI Black Onyx Nail Lacquer + Old Spice Men’s Swagger 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner Fujifilm Mini Instant Film + Oral-B Soft Toothbrush

The most frequently paired food + alcohol:

Frozen margarita + steak Margarita on the rocks + tacos Pinot Noir + bruschetta board Beer + hot dog Daiquiri + catfish

The most popular alcohol orders:

Tito’s Handmade Vodka Corona Extra Mexican Lager Beer Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Oyster Bay Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc White Wine