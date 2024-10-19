Uber Introduces Uber Business Black for Elevated Corporate Travel

Uber for Business announced today the launch of Uber Business Black, a premium ride service designed specifically to meet the needs of corporate travelers. The new service blends the luxury of traditional black car services with the flexibility, convenience, and ease of the Uber platform, making it ideal for business professionals with demanding schedules.

Uber Business Black is available through Uber Reserve, allowing users to schedule rides in advance, or via the Uber app for on-demand requests. This provides business travelers and their executive assistants with the ability to plan rides according to fixed schedules or adjust on the go as needed.

Key Features of Uber Business Black

Luxury Vehicles : Riders enjoy spacious, comfortable vehicles like the Mercedes G-Class or Rivian R1S, equipped with leather interiors for a premium experience.

: Riders enjoy spacious, comfortable vehicles like the Mercedes G-Class or Rivian R1S, equipped with leather interiors for a premium experience. Enhanced Flexibility : On-time Pickup Protection : Uber Business Black Reserve ensures timely rides, with Uber Cash offered in rare instances of delayed pickup. Extra Time for Pickup : Additional time is provided to accommodate unexpected delays, such as meetings running late or last-minute stops.

: Professional Drivers : Corporate travelers are matched with highly-rated drivers who meet local livery standards and carry full commercial insurance.

: Corporate travelers are matched with highly-rated drivers who meet local livery standards and carry full commercial insurance. Flexible Booking Options : Travelers can book in advance with Uber Reserve, request rides on-demand, or have executive assistants schedule rides on their behalf.

: Travelers can book in advance with Uber Reserve, request rides on-demand, or have executive assistants schedule rides on their behalf. First-Class Customer Service : Uber Business Black riders receive access to a 24/7 customer support line for up to 72 hours post-ride, exclusive to this service.

: Uber Business Black riders receive access to a 24/7 customer support line for up to 72 hours post-ride, exclusive to this service. Simplified Expensing: Receipts are emailed directly after rides and, with enabled expense integration, automatically uploaded to expense providers for a streamlined reporting process.

Uber Business Black expands on Uber for Business’s suite of corporate travel solutions, which includes: