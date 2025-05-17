Uber Unveils New Everyday Savings Features at Go-Get 2025

Uber has announced a range of new features and services aimed at making everyday life more affordable and convenient for users. Introduced at the company’s Go-Get 2025 event, these offerings span ride-sharing, grocery delivery, dining, and autonomous transport, all designed to ease daily routines and reduce costs.

Route Share Offers Affordable Commuting

One of the key announcements is Route Share, described by Uber as its most affordable ride option to date. Route Share will operate along busy corridors during weekday commuting hours, offering pickups every 20 minutes and accommodating up to two co-riders. Uber states that Route Share will be up to 50% cheaper than an UberX ride. The company is also exploring partnerships with employers to make Route Share eligible for commuter benefits.

New Ride Passes for Predictable Pricing

To help users save on frequently traveled routes, Uber introduced two new types of ride passes:

Price Lock Pass: For $2.99 per month, riders can lock in a price for specific routes and save up to $50 monthly. Each pass covers a one-hour window for a selected route, and users can buy passes for up to 10 routes per month.

For $2.99 per month, riders can lock in a price for specific routes and save up to $50 monthly. Each pass covers a one-hour window for a selected route, and users can buy passes for up to 10 routes per month. Prepaid Pass: Riders can prepay for 5, 10, 15, or 20 rides on regular routes to unlock greater discounts.

According to Uber, ride passes will soon be available for teen accounts as well, easing daily school commutes for parents and guardians.

Commute Alerts and Hub

Uber is introducing AI-powered Commute Alerts to help riders plan trips more efficiently. By analyzing ride history, driver availability, and real-time pricing, the alerts notify users of the optimal time to request a ride. This tool, along with others, will be housed in a new in-app Commute Hub launching this summer.

Expanded Uber One Benefits and Member Days

Uber One members will see enhanced perks, including 10% Uber One credits back when using Uber Rent (including Turo) and Lime rides via Uber. Uber is also launching its first Uber One Member Days from May 16–23, featuring major discounts such as 50% off shared rides, 20% off Uber Black, and 40% off Comfort Electric. According to Uber, new deals will be available each day during the week-long event.

New Tools for Grocery Savings

Uber is adding a Savings Slider to its Eats app to help users stick to grocery budgets. When creating a list, the app compares in-store prices and suggests nearby stores with better deals. Users can slide to see savings, approve suggested swaps, and keep spending in check.

In-Person Dining with Dine Out

Uber is rolling out a new feature called Dine Out within the Uber Eats app, allowing users to find and claim in-person dining deals. The company is also partnering with OpenTable to power reservations in select countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, and Australia. Uber One members will get exclusive access to prime restaurant tables, and OpenTable VIPs will be able to redeem points with Uber and Uber Eats.

Shared Autonomous Rides on the Horizon

Looking toward the future, Uber is collaborating with Volkswagen to launch its first shared autonomous ride. The service will debut in Los Angeles in early 2026, using Volkswagen’s fully electric, fully autonomous ID. Buzz AD vehicle. Uber describes this initiative as part of its vision for a transportation future that is electric, shared, and self-driving.