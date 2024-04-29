Udio is Taking Over in the AI Music Generation Segment

If you use music in your online content as part of your business, you should look into using AI to create your own tunes without having to worry about licensing and copyright fees. Just when you thought Suno was the coolest thing around, along comes Udio with more features and ease of use.

Both tools are awesome for creating music, but keep in mind, they’re only going to get better from here.

Using Udio

Udio was cooked up by some sharp minds who used to work at Google DeepMind, including folks like David Ding, Conor Durkan, and Andrew Sanchez. They designed Udio to make music and songwriting super easy. Imagine cranking out tunes that sound like they were done by the pros. Just tell Udio what style you’re into, maybe throw in some lyrics, and name a few artists that get your creative juices flowing.

In about 40 seconds, Udio spits out a fully mastered track. And if that’s not enough, you can mess around with the “remix” feature to tweak your tracks even more. It’s like being a music producer, using just a few words to refine or totally transform your song.

Udio isn’t just about making music; it’s about making it your way. Want to explore different sounds? Udio can handle everything from soulful gospel to grungy metal and everything in between. You can even experiment with vocals in various languages and check out styles like Indian pop or Russian reggaeton.

And if you want a longer jam, just shuffle your clips around, choose how to start and end your track, and when it’s perfect, hit “Publish” to share it with the Udio crowd.

Udio is a powerful tool that’s also a breeze to use. The more you play with it, trying different lyrics and styles, the more amazing it gets. As David Ding, the co-founder, puts it, nothing else comes close to Udio when it comes to ease of use and quality.

Thinking about the cost of music for your business? With Udio, you can dodge those pesky music licensing fees. This means more money to spend elsewhere in your business, all while enhancing your space with great tunes and without the legal headache.

Version 1

And guess what? This is just the first version. The Udio team is already working on making it even better with more control, better sound, and support for new languages. Sure, there might be a few bugs—it’s a free beta after all—but you can still make up to 1200 songs a month. So go ahead and give it a spin!

Udio and Suno are both remarkable AI music tools, but they have distinct characteristics. As music is subjective, you will have to try them both out to see which one is better.

Check out the video from MattVidPro to get a better understanding of Udio.