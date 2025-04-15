UPS Expands Ground Shipping Portfolio with New Saver and Freight Options

UPS announced two new ground shipping products recently, expanding its end-to-end logistics offerings with the launch of UPS Ground Saver and UPS Ground with Freight Pricing. The company says these options are designed to meet the diverse needs of both residential and commercial shippers, delivering flexibility, control, and value in a changing logistics environment.

“UPS is on a mission to transform our customer experience by offering an end-to-end portfolio which provides delivery, returns and pickup services seven-days-a-week,” said UPS Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer Matt Guffey. “Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing represent the first of many product enhancements UPS will roll out in 2025.”

UPS Ground Saver

The UPS Ground Saver service targets less urgent residential deliveries and leverages the UPS Smart Logistics Network to provide cost-effective shipping without compromising reliability. According to the company, Ground Saver offers delivery speeds comparable to UPS Ground plus one to two additional days, making it a suitable option for direct-to-consumer businesses shipping lower-value merchandise.

The service also features enhanced consumer control through UPS My Choice, allowing recipients to upgrade their shipments to UPS Ground. Additional features include detailed product visibility and delivery photo confirmation.

UPS Ground with Freight Pricing

For heavier shipments, UPS has introduced Ground with Freight Pricing. This option is tailored for commercial customers shipping packages over 150 lbs. that don’t require a full pallet. The service aims to provide small package reliability with cost benefits typically associated with less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping.

Key advantages of UPS Ground with Freight Pricing include predictable cost savings over traditional LTL carriers, no added fees for lift-gate or inside delivery, and comprehensive nationwide coverage.

Guffey noted, “UPS is the only major U.S. small package carrier that offers parcel service at LTL pricing, which is a true differentiator.”

The company sees significant opportunity in this segment, citing a projection from IBIS World that pegs the LTL market size at nearly $94.5 billion by 2025. The ability to service this market with small package infrastructure positions UPS for continued growth.

Looking Ahead

UPS plans to introduce additional enhancements to its premium portfolio throughout 2025. These updates will focus on increasing customer control, visibility, and choice, reinforcing the company’s strategy of delivering tailored solutions for a broad range of shipping needs.

The launch of Ground Saver and Ground with Freight Pricing reflects UPS’s commitment to evolve alongside the logistics market, with a focus on efficiency, customer experience, and reliability.