Upwork Reveals 2025’s Most In-Demand Skills, Highlighting AI Growth and Human-Centric Roles

Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), a global platform connecting businesses with independent talent, has released its 2025 In-Demand Skills report, revealing rapid growth in advanced AI capabilities and a rising need for human-centric expertise. The findings reflect the evolving priorities of businesses adapting to technological disruption and global workforce changes.

The report identifies a surge in demand for AI specializations, particularly generative AI modeling and AI data annotation, which grew by as much as 220% year-over-year. These roles command premium pay, with freelancers in advanced AI earning up to 22% more per hour than traditional roles in the same field.

“Earning premiums for advanced skills like generative AI modeling reflect the value businesses place on AI technology,” said Teng Liu, economist at Upwork. “These premiums highlight the scarcity of these specialized skills and their significant role in driving business productivity and competitive advantage.”

Beyond AI, the report highlights increased demand for career coaching and training & development, with human-centric roles growing 74% year-over-year. Businesses are investing in adaptability and guidance to help teams navigate the challenges of rapid technological change.

Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute, emphasized the dual narrative in workforce priorities. “On one hand, there’s explosive demand for technical expertise in areas like AI. On the other, businesses are investing in coaching and human development to help their teams navigate technological change. Businesses are recognizing that the future of work isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering people to leverage that technology effectively.”

According to the report, nearly half of businesses (49%) are turning to freelancers to address skill gaps, while 48% of CEOs plan to increase freelance hiring over the next year. The shift reflects a growing preference for expertise and adaptability over traditional hiring methods.

Additionally, 74% of executives view degrees as irrelevant when hiring freelancers, focusing instead on demonstrated expertise. Upwork data shows that 78% of CEOs believe top freelancers contribute more value than degree-holding employees.

Top Skills for 2025

Upwork’s report categorizes the fastest-growing skills into key work areas:

Accounting & Consulting: Personal coaching, career coaching, training & development.

Personal coaching, career coaching, training & development. Coding & Web Development: Scripting & automation, web design, UX/UI design.

Scripting & automation, web design, UX/UI design. Customer Service & Admin Support: Supply chain project management, construction project management, qualitative research.

Supply chain project management, construction project management, qualitative research. Data Science & Analytics: Generative AI modeling, AI data annotation, knowledge representation.

Generative AI modeling, AI data annotation, knowledge representation. Design & Creative: Pattern design, video production, product design.

Pattern design, video production, product design. Sales & Marketing: Display advertising, campaign management, email marketing.

The full report also identifies the top 10 most in-demand skills by category, including graphic design, full-stack development, data analytics, and social media marketing.

The report underscores a shift toward prioritizing freelancers with niche specializations to drive innovation and adaptability. It also highlights the diminishing importance of degrees in hiring decisions, with businesses increasingly valuing proven skills and results.

“As organizations adopt advanced technologies, they must also cultivate the skills and resilience needed for their teams to thrive in an era of rapid transformation,” Monahan added. “One way to do this is through highly specialized freelancers who can help drive adaptability and innovation. For professionals, there’s significant opportunity in focusing on niche specializations or combining technical skills with human-centric expertise to stay competitive.”

The data, sourced from Upwork’s proprietary database, analyzed freelancer earnings and job postings in the U.S. between January 1, 2024, and October 31, 2024. Skills with at least $100,000 in aggregate freelancer earnings during the period were included, with growth calculated year-over-year.