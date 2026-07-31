US-Canada Energy Trade Dips 11% Amid Lower Oil Prices and Tariffs

The energy trade landscape between the United States and Canada is experiencing shifts that could have significant repercussions for small business owners engaged in the energy sector. Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals a notable 11% decline in the value of energy trade between the two nations in 2025, dropping to an estimated $137 billion. This article aims to unpack these findings, highlight key benefits, explore practical applications, and address potential challenges small business owners should consider.

The primary driver of the trade value lies in the robust flow of U.S. energy imports from Canada, which totaled $111 billion for 2025. This figure dwarfs the $26 billion attributed to U.S. energy exports. A major component of this trade is crude oil, which accounted for 69% of the total energy value exchanged. Averaging $69 per barrel, crude oil prices fell $11 from the previous year, contributing to the overall decrease in trade value.

One important takeaway for small business owners is the continued significance of this relationship. Canada serves as the largest source of U.S. crude oil imports, outpacing other countries and highlighting its pivotal role in the U.S. energy supply chain. With an average import of 3.9 million barrels per day in 2025—a 4% decrease from 2024—business owners can leverage this information when planning their energy needs and sourcing strategies.

Despite the 10% tariff imposed on Canada’s energy exports to the U.S., geopolitical events, such as tariff exemptions on energy trade announced by the White House, offer some relief. Canada efficiently utilizes existing pipeline infrastructure, ensuring the U.S. remains a dominant customer for its crude oil. The preference of U.S. refineries for heavy crude oil types from Canada further cements this trade partnership, presenting opportunities for small businesses dealing with crude oil derivatives or related products.

Geographic considerations also come into play. Small business owners in energy-intensive industries or those involved in transportation should note the increase in Canadian companies exporting crude oil to foreign markets, including Asia and the U.S. West Coast. This shift might create competitive pressures but may also present new avenues for collaboration or partnerships.

Petroleum products witnessed a duality in performance. While trade volumes increased by 2%, the value decreased by about 4%, reflecting falling fuel prices. The U.S. imported 583,000 barrels per day of petroleum products from Canada, a decrease of 2%. In contrast, U.S. exports of petroleum products to Canada climbed 6%, illustrating a trend that businesses may want to monitor closely, especially those that rely on these commodities for their operations.

While the decline in energy trade presents immediate challenges, it also offers an opportunity for businesses to reassess their energy sourcing and pricing strategies. Understanding the dynamics of lower fuel prices influencing overall trade can guide businesses in optimizing their procurement processes, negotiating better rates, and possibly passing savings onto consumers.

Like any market, fluctuations pose risks. Small businesses must be prepared for volatility, especially if reliant on imported crude and petroleum products. Heightened competition with Canadian companies exploring new markets could impact pricing and availability for U.S. businesses.

This evolving trade relationship emphasizes the importance of staying informed about industry trends and potential changes in tariffs, as well as energy pricing. Business owners may benefit from strategic planning that includes diversifying suppliers and seeking collaborations to mitigate risks associated with supply chain disruptions.

In summary, the evolving state of energy trade between the U.S. and Canada presents both opportunities and challenges for small business owners. By remaining proactive and informed, businesses can adapt to the shifting landscape, optimize operations, and ultimately leverage these developments to their advantage. For more in-depth information on this topic, the original report can be found at the U.S. Energy Information Administration website here.