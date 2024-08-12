US Forest Service Announces Hazardous Fuels Transportation Assistance Grants to Support Wildfire Crisis Strategy

The U.S. Forest Service has announced the availability of Hazardous Fuels Transportation Assistance grants, aimed at supporting projects that remove hazardous fuels from national forests and grasslands. These grants are designed to enhance forest health and resilience, reduce wildfire risk, and support local forest product facilities and rural economies.

Purpose and Impact

The Hazardous Fuels Transportation Assistance program is a critical component of the Forest Service’s 10-year Wildfire Risk Reduction Strategy. By providing financial support for the transportation of hazardous fuels to locations where they can be utilized for wood products and services, the program contributes to reducing wildfire risk and maintaining the health of national forests. The program also supports the forest products industry, which plays a vital role in forest restoration efforts.

Funding and Eligibility

The Forest Service anticipates awarding up to $25 million through this funding opportunity. Grants will be provided to diverse applicants, including manufacturing facilities, wood energy providers, logging contractors, and organizations supporting underserved communities. Eligible entities include for-profit and non-profit organizations, U.S. state and local governments, tribal entities, and educational institutions.

To qualify, projects must focus on the removal of hazardous fuels from National Forest System lands or demonstrate a clear benefit to these lands. Applications may include multiple contracts and agreements, with a maximum combined funding request of $5 million per applicant. A 50% match contribution is required for each project, and applicants must demonstrate that transportation costs are a limiting factor to project viability.

Application Process and Criteria

Applications must be submitted via email to the Forest Service at NFSWOHFTA@usda.gov. The application package should include a cover page, project narrative, detailed budget, financial statements, and other supporting documents. Proposals will be evaluated based on several criteria, including the treatment of priority hazardous fuels, volume transported, benefit to disadvantaged communities, cost-effectiveness, and readiness for implementation.

Public Webinars

To assist applicants, the Forest Service will host public webinars on August 16, August 21, and August 28, 2024. These webinars, held in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, will provide guidance on the application process and offer opportunities for participants to ask questions. Advanced registration is required.

Background

This grant program is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and is authorized under the Wood Innovations grant program of the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018. The initiative aligns with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildfire Crisis Strategy, which was announced in January 2022 to address the increasing risk of wildfires and promote sustainable forest management.

For more information on the Hazardous Fuels Transportation Assistance grants and to access application details, visit the Forest Service’s official website or contact NFSWOHFTA@usda.gov.