7 US Payroll Providers You Should Consider

When evaluating payroll solutions for your business, it’s essential to take into account various providers that meet your specific needs. For instance, Remote stands out in global payroll management, whereas Gusto offers integrated payroll and HR features for small to medium-sized businesses. Justworks specializes in PEO services, and QuickBooks Payroll provides strong integrations for payment management. As you assess these options, you’ll find that each one has unique advantages customized to different business requirements. What might suit your situation best?

Key Takeaways

Remote offers global payroll management starting at $29 per employee, with unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit in nearly 200 countries.

Gusto provides integrated payroll and HR solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, with pricing starting at $49 plus $6 per employee.

Justworks specializes in payroll outsourcing and PEO services, featuring unlimited payroll runs and advanced HR analytics, starting at $50 plus $6 per person.

Square Payroll is a cost-effective solution at $35 plus $6 per employee, offering automatic payroll runs and support for multistate tax filings.

Wave Payroll integrates with Wave’s free accounting software, priced at $40 plus $6 per employee, ideal for small businesses with basic payroll needs.

Remote: Best for Global Payroll Management

When you’re managing payroll for a global workforce, choosing the right provider can make all the difference.

Remote stands out as a top choice in payroll companies comparison because of its strong focus on global payroll management. Catering to nearly 200 countries, it offers competitive pricing starting at $29 per employee, making it attractive for businesses with international needs.

You can enjoy unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, ensuring your employees receive timely payments, no matter where they are.

Remote likewise handles tax and regulatory compliance, alleviating the administrative burden on your team.

As your workforce grows, you can easily scale your solution, allowing you to compare ADP payroll services effectively among US payroll providers.

Gusto: Best for Integrated Payroll and HR

When you’re looking for an integrated payroll and HR solution, Gusto stands out with its thorough features designed for small to medium-sized businesses.

With seamless payroll processing and automated tax filing, you can streamline your operations during maintaining compliance and accuracy.

Plus, Gusto’s ability to integrate with over 100 applications, including popular tools like QuickBooks, makes it a convenient choice for enhancing your overall business management.

Comprehensive HR Features

Gusto stands out as a top choice for businesses seeking an integrated solution for payroll and HR, especially if you’re managing a small to medium-sized company. The platform combines fundamental payroll and HR functionalities, simplifying processes for users.

It includes automated tax filing, employee onboarding, and benefits administration, which streamline HR tasks considerably. Gusto’s pricing starts at $49 per month, plus $6 per employee, allowing unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit across all plans.

In addition, it integrates with over 100 applications, including popular accounting software like QuickBooks, enhancing its versatility for various operational needs. With a user-friendly interface and a solid 4.5 rating, Gusto is suitable for both novice and experienced payroll managers looking for thorough HR solutions.

Seamless Payroll Processing

For small to medium-sized businesses seeking a streamlined payroll process, Gusto offers an integrated solution that simplifies the management of employee payments and HR functions.

With unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, you can guarantee your employees receive timely payments without hassle. Starting at just $49 per month plus $6 per employee, Gusto provides various plans customized to your business needs, including improved options in the Plus and Premium packages.

You’ll likewise benefit from automated tax filing, compliance support, and access to employee benefits, reducing errors and administrative burden.

Gusto’s integration with over 100 applications, including QuickBooks, further streamlines your workflow, making financial management more efficient and user-friendly.

Justworks: Best for PEO Services

If you’re looking for a reliable option to handle your payroll and HR needs, Justworks stands out as the best choice for PEO services.

With extensive payroll outsourcing starting at just $50 per month plus $6 per person, you gain access to unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposits, ensuring your employees are paid on time.

Furthermore, Justworks provides advanced HR analytics tools, helping you make informed decisions during the process of simplifying compliance and reducing administrative burdens for your small to medium-sized business.

Comprehensive Payroll Outsourcing

When considering extensive payroll outsourcing, Justworks stands out as an excellent choice, especially for businesses that require Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services.

Justworks offers unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, ensuring your employees receive timely payments. With pricing starting at $50 per month plus $6 per person, it’s a cost-effective option for small to medium-sized businesses seeking payroll and HR support.

The platform provides secure access to payroll data, enhancing the safety and transparency of your payroll processes. Furthermore, Justworks simplifies compliance with tax regulations and employee benefits administration, greatly reducing the administrative burden on business owners.

Advanced HR analytics tools offered by Justworks empower small to medium-sized businesses with valuable insights into their workforce dynamics.

By integrating these analytics into payroll outsourcing services, you can track key metrics like payroll expenses, employee retention, and workforce productivity. This capability allows you to make informed decisions based on actual data rather than assumptions.

Justworks provides unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, ensuring that your employees are paid swiftly as well as offering detailed payroll and HR reports.

With easy access to payroll data and compliance management features, you can streamline operations, reduce administrative burdens, and improve your overall HR management strategy, making it a smart choice for your business.

QuickBooks Payroll: Best for Payment and Expense Management Integrations

QuickBooks Payroll stands out as an ideal choice for small businesses seeking robust payment and expense management integrations, especially if you’re already utilizing QuickBooks Online.

With pricing starting at $50 plus $6 per employee per month, it offers extensive integration options that streamline your financial processes. You can run unlimited payrolls and benefit from next-day direct deposit, ensuring your employees are paid on time without extra costs.

The platform automates tax calculations and maintains compliance, reducing the risk of penalties from IRS and state agencies. Furthermore, you can access various payroll reports and analytics, which help you effectively manage employee payments and overall financial performance within your existing accounting framework.

ADP RUN: Best for Payroll Reports

For businesses looking to improve their payroll reporting capabilities, ADP RUN emerges as a strong contender. This service offers detailed payroll reports that provide valuable insights into taxes, benefits, and liabilities, helping you maintain compliance as you make informed decisions.

With unlimited payroll runs, you can process payroll as often as needed without incurring extra charges. ADP RUN furthermore features next-day direct deposit, ensuring employees receive their payments swiftly, which boosts satisfaction and retention.

Its advanced reporting capabilities simplify tracking of payroll liabilities and compliance requirements. Moreover, the user-friendly interface makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to access and utilize these reports effectively, enhancing your overall payroll management experience.

Square Payroll: Best for Most Affordable Payroll Service

In relation to finding a cost-effective payroll solution, Square Payroll stands out as one of the most affordable options on the market.

With a competitive monthly price of $35 plus $6 per employee, it provides an economical choice for small businesses. You’ll benefit from unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposits, ensuring your employees get paid on time.

Square Payroll simplifies your payroll process with features like automatic payroll runs and employee self-onboarding. It supports multistate tax filings, making it a great fit for businesses with employees across different states.

Nonetheless, keep in mind that Square Payroll focuses solely on payroll services and doesn’t bundle with other staff management apps, ensuring clarity and simplicity in its offerings.

Wave Payroll: Best for Integrated Invoicing

Wave Payroll is a strong contender for small businesses seeking an integrated invoicing solution, starting at a monthly cost of $40 plus $6 per employee. It offers free customizable invoice templates, allowing you to create professional invoices effortlessly within the platform. With unlimited payroll runs and next-day direct deposit, your employees will be paid swiftly and accurately. Although it lacks some HR features compared to others, Wave Payroll integrates seamlessly with Wave’s free accounting software, streamlining your financial management. Moreover, it supports multi-state payroll processing, making it suitable for businesses operating across various regions in the U.S.

Feature Details Monthly Cost $40 + $6 per employee Invoice Templates Free customizable templates Payroll Runs Unlimited Direct Deposit Next-day processing

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Best Payroll Provider?

Choosing the best payroll provider depends on your specific needs.

If you’re looking for an integrated solution, Gusto is highly rated for its user-friendly interface and features like unlimited payroll runs.

For global payroll, consider Remote, which supports payments in nearly 200 countries.

If scalability is key, ADP RUN stands out in extensive reporting.

For affordability, Square Payroll offers competitive pricing and unlimited payroll processing, whereas QuickBooks Payroll integrates well with existing QuickBooks software.

Who Is the Biggest Payroll Company in the US?

The biggest payroll company in the US is ADP. With over 800,000 clients, it offers a thorough range of payroll and HR solutions customized for various industries.

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ADP’s RUN platform simplifies payroll processing for small businesses, providing automated tax calculations and compliance management. In 2022, ADP generated around $15 billion in revenue, showcasing its leading position in the market.

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The company’s mobile app improves accessibility for both employers and employees, streamlining payroll management.

How Do I Know What Payroll Provider My Employer Uses?

To find out what payroll provider your employer uses, start by asking your HR department directly, as they’re usually in charge of payroll services.

You can likewise check your employee handbook or onboarding materials, which often list this information.

Furthermore, look at your pay stubs or direct deposit statements; they typically display the payroll service provider’s name.

If you have access to an employee self-service portal, that may likewise contain relevant details.

Who Competes With ADP Payroll?

Several companies compete with ADP Payroll, each offering unique features.

Gusto appeals to small and medium businesses with its user-friendly interface and integrated payroll and HR solutions.

Paychex provides extensive services for various business sizes, including 24/7 support.

QuickBooks Payroll integrates well with its accounting software, ideal for small businesses.

Justworks focuses on PEO services, offering payroll outsourcing and compliance support, whereas Square Payroll stands out for its affordability and straightforward setup.

Conclusion

In conclusion, selecting the right payroll provider depends on your business’s unique needs. Whether you prioritize global management with Remote, integrated services with Gusto, or affordability with Square Payroll, each option offers distinct advantages. Justworks thrives in PEO services, whereas QuickBooks Payroll integrates well with expense management. ADP RUN is ideal for detailed payroll reporting, and Wave Payroll combines invoicing with payroll. Evaluate these features to find a solution that best supports your operations and growth.