US Residential Construction Market Projected to Grow by $242.9 Million from 2025 to 2029

The U.S. residential construction market is expected to expand by $242.9 million between 2025 and 2029, growing at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to a new report from Technavio. Rising household formation rates and a growing emphasis on sustainable construction practices are key factors driving market growth. However, the industry continues to face challenges, particularly in the availability of skilled labor for large-scale projects.

The U.S. residential construction sector is seeing increased demand for affordable housing, spurred by lower mortgage rates and federal programs aimed at expanding access to homeownership. The Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies remain a crucial factor influencing housing affordability, while supply chain disruptions and labor shortages continue to limit the pace of new construction.

The market is also experiencing a shift towards eco-friendly and energy-efficient homes, with homeowners seeking solar panels, energy-efficient insulation, and sustainable building materials. Federal incentives, including tax credits and rebates, are further encouraging the adoption of green building practices.

Millennials, a major segment of first-time homebuyers, are driving demand for single-family homes, while urbanization trends continue to fuel the development of apartments and condominiums in metropolitan areas.

Challenges in the Construction Sector

Despite strong demand, the industry faces significant hurdles, particularly a shortage of skilled labor. An aging workforce, lack of new training programs, and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to worker shortages, leading to delays and increased costs for residential projects. In 2023, the construction sector required an estimated 723,000 new workers annually to meet demand, a gap that continues to strain the industry.

Additionally, while home construction spending has seen double-digit growth, the supply of new homes has failed to keep pace with demand, contributing to rising home prices. Mortgage rates, lending guidelines, and stricter credit requirements remain key barriers for potential buyers.

Industry Outlook and Market Segmentation

The residential construction market is segmented by:

Product: Apartments and condominiums, villas, and other housing types.

Apartments and condominiums, villas, and other housing types. Type: New construction and renovation.

New construction and renovation. Application: Single-family and multi-family homes.

Single-family and multi-family homes. Geography: Primarily North America, with U.S. market trends closely tied to Canadian housing conditions.

AI’s Impact on Market Trends

Artificial intelligence is playing an increasing role in the residential construction sector, driving efficiencies in project planning, cost estimation, and workforce management. AI-powered analytics tools help builders optimize material procurement, reduce waste, and improve construction timelines, offering a competitive edge in an industry facing labor shortages and rising costs.

Looking Ahead

The U.S. residential construction market is expected to experience continued growth through 2029, supported by demand for affordable housing, sustainability initiatives, and evolving homebuyer preferences. However, economic uncertainty, labor constraints, and regulatory challenges remain factors to watch in the coming years.