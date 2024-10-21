USPS Releases Recommended Mailing and Shipping Dates for 2024 Holiday Season

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced its recommended mailing and shipping dates to ensure timely delivery of holiday mail and packages before December 25, 2024. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and send their items early to avoid delays.

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Deadlines for the Contiguous U.S. (Lower 48 States):

USPS Ground Advantage service : December 18

: December 18 First-Class Mail service : December 18

: December 18 Priority Mail service : December 19

: December 19 Priority Mail Express service: December 21

2024 Holiday Mailing and Shipping Deadlines for Alaska and Hawaii:

USPS Ground Advantage service : December 16

: December 16 First-Class Mail service : December 18

: December 18 Priority Mail service : December 19

: December 19 Priority Mail Express service: December 20

For those sending packages internationally or to military addresses, USPS recommends visiting usps.com/holidayshippingdates for a complete list of recommended mailing and shipping dates.

The USPS urges customers to ship as early as possible during the holiday season.

“The earlier you send, the better,” USPS advises.