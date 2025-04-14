USPS Proposes Rate Hike for Forever Stamp in July

The U.S. Postal Service announced that it has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of proposed mailing services price changes scheduled to take effect on July 13, 2025. The proposed changes include a 5-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 73 cents to 78 cents.

According to the Postal Service, the proposed adjustments were approved by its Board of Governors and would raise mailing services product prices by approximately 7.4 percent. The PRC must review and approve the proposed rates before they go into effect.

Summary of Proposed Price Changes

The Postal Service provided the following breakdown of key planned rate increases:

Letters (1 ounce): from 73 cents to 78 cents

Metered letters (1 ounce): from 69 cents to 74 cents

Domestic postcards: from 56 cents to 62 cents

International postcards: from $1.65 to $1.70

International letters (1 ounce): from $1.65 to $1.70

Additional-ounce price for single-piece letters: from 28 cents to 29 cents

The Postal Service also proposed price adjustments for Special Services products, including a 12 percent reduction in the cost of postal insurance when mailing an item.

Part of Delivering for America Plan

The Postal Service cited continued changes in the mailing and shipping marketplace as the rationale for the price adjustments. It stated that these changes are necessary to achieve the financial stability outlined in the organization’s Delivering for America 10-year strategic plan.

The Postal Service emphasized that its rates remain among the most affordable globally.

Marketing Mail and Package Services Pricing

In response to a directive from the PRC, the Postal Service is filing two sets of prices for Marketing Mail and Package Services products. While only one set will go into effect on July 13, the dual pricing structure is intended to address a pending proposal to eliminate Bound Printed Matter and expand Marketing Mail, pending PRC approval.

Additional communications regarding price changes in these categories are expected as the commission continues its review.

Next Steps and Additional Information

The PRC will now review the proposed changes filed under Docket No. R2025-1. Customers can find the full price filing and additional details on the PRC’s website under the Daily Listings section, and also on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.

Customers may continue purchasing stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by phone at 844-737-7826, by mail via USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide. Officially licensed stamp products are also available through the USPS Officially Licensed Collection on Amazon.