VA Partners with Salesforce for $1.6B Deal to Enhance Veteran Services

Salesforce has secured a significant multi-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) worth $1.6 billion aimed at revolutionizing care delivery for American veterans. This partnership, leveraging Salesforce’s Missionforce platform, could dramatically reshape how services reach over 17 million veterans across the nation.

At the heart of this initiative is a focus on eliminating administrative burdens that can hinder timely care. As Kendall Collins, CEO of Missionforce and Government Cloud at Salesforce, stated, “Every minute a VA employee spends navigating disconnected systems is a minute not spent serving a Veteran.” The integration of Salesforce’s agentic AI and collaborative tools emphasizes efficiency, allowing VA staff to focus more on delivering the essential services that veterans have earned.

The VA delivers a vast array of healthcare and benefits through a network of 170 medical centers and over 1,100 outpatient clinics. As demand grows—evidenced by more than 82 million direct-care appointments in 2025—this partnership seeks to pivot toward a more connected approach, streamlining workflows to enhance service delivery.

The AELA outlines transformative strategies across three key areas:

AI-Powered Support: By implementing Agentforce Public Sector and Agentforce Health, the VA will enable a 24/7 virtual contact center for improved patient triage and care coordination. AI will play a crucial role in real-time case management and benefits verification, freeing staff to dedicate more time to veteran care. Connected Communication: The integration of Slack across numerous facilities creates a unified communication platform for VA staff, facilitating access to crucial information and collaborative efforts. With appointments currently taking an average of 28 days to schedule, the goal is to reduce this to mere minutes, significantly improving veterans’ experiences in accessing care. Insight-Driven Data: Using tools like MuleSoft and Data 360, Salesforce aims to aggregate data from various legacy systems into a cohesive platform. This integration will afford VA staff and AI agents a comprehensive view of each veteran’s needs, enabling personalized service delivery and better decision-making through actionable insights.

These enhancements build on existing Salesforce initiatives, including a modernized Veterans Crisis Line and the 24/7 VA Health Connect support system. “Missionforce gives [VA staff] the tools to match that commitment at scale,” noted Dave Rey, President of Global Public Sector at Salesforce. This emphasis on technology serving the mission could prove to have profound effects on the efficiency and effectiveness of veteran services.

For small business owners, this partnership offers critical insights into leveraging technology for operational efficiency. The VA’s transition toward integrated systems reflects a broader trend across sectors that businesses of all sizes can adopt. Utilizing AI-driven tools, unified communication platforms, and actionable data insights can optimize operations and enhance customer service.

However, potential challenges warrant consideration. Small business owners should evaluate the scalability of such technologies relative to their operational needs. There can be a learning curve associated with complex platforms, necessitating training and change management strategies. Additionally, while the benefits of reduced administrative burden are clear, ensuring the data integrity and security across integrated systems remains crucial.

Ultimately, the collaboration between Salesforce and the VA serves as an enlightening case study in harnessing modern technology for improved service delivery. As businesses navigate their paths forward in a digitally evolving landscape, the lessons learned from this partnership can serve as a roadmap for efficiency and growth.

For more details on this groundbreaking agreement, visit the original press release here.