vcita Launches Upgraded BizAI with Agentic AI for SMBs

vcita, a technology platform serving small businesses and the organizations that support them, has announced an advanced upgrade to its BizAI product, introducing agentic AI capabilities designed specifically for SMBs. The latest version of BizAI aims to blend automation with human oversight, allowing businesses to streamline essential operations while maintaining control.

According to vcita, the updated BizAI can assist with key tasks such as responding to clients, booking appointments, generating estimates, and providing data-driven insights. “With this advanced upgrade of BizAI, we’re closing the gap between enterprise-grade AI and the realities of running a small business,” said Itzik Levy, CEO and Founder of vcita. “SMBs have a lot to gain by using AI: save time, uncover valuable insights, and unlock untapped revenue potential. But we also know they have much to protect, including their hard-earned reputations and client relationships. That’s why our next-gen BizAI balances automation with control, allowing businesses to adopt AI at their own pace while staying in the driver’s seat.”

The upgraded BizAI employs a semi-automated framework, allowing SMBs to ease into AI-driven automation while maintaining full oversight. Rather than executing tasks immediately, BizAI first identifies, prepares, and validates actions, seeking user confirmation before proceeding. This ensures that businesses can gradually integrate AI into their operations while adjusting the level of automation over time.

Through an intuitive interface, SMB users can provide feedback, set specific guidelines, and tailor BizAI’s actions to align with their business needs. Over time, the system continuously learns and adapts, offering a personalized AI experience that evolves based on user preferences.

vcita’s new agentic AI capabilities shift BizAI from a generative AI model to one that acts proactively. Unlike traditional AI tools that require user prompts, BizAI autonomously identifies areas for optimization and suggests or executes tasks accordingly, ensuring seamless integration into SMB workflows. The system operates within the business’s management platform, delivering insights based on internal data, best practices, and benchmarks gathered from over 150,000 SMBs using vcita.

Unlike standalone AI tools, BizAI is embedded directly within vcita’s business management system, ensuring that automation aligns with existing workflows rather than disrupting them. By working within an SMB’s daily environment, BizAI provides actionable insights derived from real-world business data, helping users make informed decisions without additional complexity.

The upgraded BizAI with agentic AI capabilities is now available to SMBs using vcita. As a partner-first company, vcita is also extending BizAI’s functionality to partners through its APIs, allowing them to develop their own agentic AI solutions on the inTandem platform.