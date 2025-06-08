Venmo Expands Debit Card and Checkout Options with New Campaign and Rewards

Venmo has announced a significant expansion of its commerce capabilities, introducing new features aimed at making its platform more versatile for everyday spending. The company revealed enhanced rewards through the Venmo Debit Mastercard and broader availability of its Pay with Venmo checkout option. A new brand campaign supports the launch.

Used by more than 64 million Americans each month for peer-to-peer transactions, Venmo is now positioning itself as a full-service commerce solution. The company says its growth is being driven by increasing demand for flexible, app-based financial services that streamline spending and offer tangible rewards.

“In addition to peer-to-peer payments, we’re transforming Venmo into a commerce experience where users can spend their balances anywhere—in-store and online,” said Diego Scotti, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Venmo’s Consumer Group. “We’re making it easier—and more rewarding—to live your life with an app that moves as fast as you do.”

In Q1 2025, Venmo reported a 20% year-over-year revenue increase. Usage of its Pay with Venmo feature rose more than 50%, and monthly active accounts grew by 30%. The Venmo Debit Card is also gaining traction, with a 40% increase in monthly active cardholders.

To capitalize on this momentum, Venmo is rolling out new debit card rewards. Users can now earn 15% cash back on eligible in-store and online purchases at major retailers including Sephora, Walmart, Lyft, McDonald’s, and Walgreens. Offers must be activated within the Venmo app.

Additional features of the Venmo Debit Card include:

Tap-to-Pay support through mobile wallets,

Automatic Balance Transfers on a schedule or low-balance trigger,

International Purchase Support with no transaction fees,

Pass-Through FDIC Insurance up to $250,000 when funds are held in participating banks.

The card is accepted anywhere Mastercard is supported globally.

Venmo has also broadened its checkout integrations, allowing customers to use Venmo at brands like TikTok Shop, Uber, Instacart, and Domino’s.