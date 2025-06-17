Vercepta Launches Platform to Help Small Businesses Monitor and Manage Online Reputation in Real Time

A new platform aimed at helping small business owners gain real-time control over their online reputation officially launched Monday.

Vercepta, developed by New York-based Stellar Analytics, provides businesses with access to advanced analytics and reputation management tools that have historically only been available to large companies or marketing agencies. The company says its goal is to put actionable data directly in the hands of small business owners.

The platform monitors major online review sites and sends real-time alerts when new reviews are posted. It also tracks patterns and sentiment over time, providing business owners with data-driven insights into how their brand is being perceived online.

“Most reputation tools are built for agencies, not the owners who are closest to the impact,” said Justin Jennings, founder and principal data scientist at Vercepta. “Vercepta puts advanced insights directly into the hands of business owners, helping them stay informed and ahead without unnecessary complexity.”

Vercepta was created following years of research and development at Stellar Analytics, a firm specializing in custom data infrastructure, strategy, and reporting for companies across a range of industries. The new software-as-a-service platform marks Stellar’s expansion into standalone product offerings.

According to the company, Vercepta not only helps businesses respond to reviews but also enables them to detect changes in public sentiment and identify potential risks before they escalate. The platform is designed to be accessible and affordable, with a user-friendly interface aimed at business owners with little to no experience in data analytics.

Additional features and third-party integrations are in the works as Vercepta prepares to grow its product line and user base in the coming months.