verizon-business-and-monarch-tractor-partner-to-promote-sustainable-farming-practices

Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor have partnered to support sustainable farming practices using Verizon’s network connectivity. Monarch’s autonomous tractors remain connected in remote agricultural areas through Verizon’s wireless networks. The Monarch MK-V platform, integrated with Verizon’s technology, enables autonomous operations, near real-time visibility, and alerts for farmers.

This partnership is designed to promote and support sustainable farming practices. It uses autonomous tractors connected via Verizon’s network, providing seamless connectivity even in remote agricultural landscapes. Unlike traditional broadband solutions, Verizon’s technology is ideal for the remote locations and vast farmlands served by Monarch Tractor.

“Monarch Tractor is an example of what happens when an innovative customer leverages our class network and shows the power and versatility of our wireless network,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business. “By providing connectivity to their autonomous tractors, we are enabling Monarch Tractor’s mission to redefine an industry, bringing greater data-driven decision-making to the agricultural sector.”

Innovation is at the core of the partnership between Verizon Business and Monarch Tractor. They are exploring the deployment of additional Verizon Business solutions tailored to the agricultural sector, including capabilities such as the wireless network performance tool and GPS location services. This partnership underscores the transformative potential of technology in promoting sustainable agriculture, driving innovation, connectivity, and efficiency in farming practices, and paving the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for farmers and communities worldwide.

Headquartered in Livermore, California, a renowned agricultural hub, Monarch Tractor’s farmer-centric approach to innovation aligns with Verizon Business’s commitment to advancing technological solutions for businesses across diverse sectors. The Monarch MK-V platform combines electrification, machine learning, and data analysis to improve operations by boosting labor productivity, increasing safety, and achieving significant cost savings.

Monarch Tractor customers can leverage the true power of the MK-V with the Wingspan Ag Intelligence (WingspanAI) platform, which provides automated operations planning, remote fleet management, tractor performance reports, maintenance diagnostics, and more. Integrating Verizon’s technology into the MK-V enables autonomous operations via the WingspanAI app and deeper visibility into MK-V operations through live video feeds and near real-time alerts from virtually anywhere.

Through its collaboration with Verizon Business, Monarch Tractor demonstrates how connectivity can meet the demand for high-speed, reliable internet in virtually any location or industry. “The premise of Monarch Tractor has been centered around delivering farm machinery that drives farmer profitability and planet sustainability at scale,” said Praveen Penmetsa, CEO and Co-Founder of Monarch Tractor. “Leveraging Verizon’s connectivity solutions has been integral to making the MK-V tractor’s smart, sustainable technology accessible to customers in remote farming communities, allowing us to bring the latest in electrification and autonomy into the hands of farmers across the country.”