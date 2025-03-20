Verizon Business Launches GenAI Assistant for Small Businesses

Verizon Business has introduced Verizon Business Assistant, a generative AI-powered text messaging solution designed to help small businesses automate customer interactions. This tool provides instant responses to frequently asked questions, learns from interactions, and connects customers to live employees when needed.

AI-Powered Customer Support

Verizon Business Assistant enables small businesses to enhance customer engagement by automating responses via text messaging 24/7. According to Verizon Business, this tool helps businesses save time, serve more customers efficiently, and gain valuable insights into customer needs and preferences.

“Small business owners are constantly juggling multiple responsibilities, and want to use technology to improve operations and better connect with their customers,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “Yet access to that technology and AI tools that work for small businesses can be a challenge, which is where we want to help champion them. Verizon Business Assistant is one example of a solution we’re rolling out to support small business owners. It also addresses an increasing customer demand – particularly from younger generations – for easy digital tools to communicate with businesses on simple matters. This allows small business owners to focus on growing their business while ensuring their customers feel valued and connected to the business.”

Key Features and Benefits

Verizon Business highlights several features of the AI-powered assistant, including:

Automated Responses: Provides immediate answers to customer inquiries, reducing the need for manual responses.

Live Team Member Handoff: Transfers complex inquiries to a live employee when necessary.

Continuous Learning: Builds a knowledge base over time to improve response accuracy.

Text Messaging (SMS/MMS): Uses a familiar communication channel to enhance customer engagement.

Insights Dashboard: Provides business owners with data on customer interactions and trends.

Easy Setup and Customization: Integrates with existing Verizon mobile devices without requiring additional hardware or software. Business owners can customize responses and training to fit their specific needs.

Enhancing Small Business Operations

Verizon Business notes that the launch of Business Assistant comes as small businesses seek technology solutions to streamline operations and better serve customers. The company references findings from its fifth Annual State of Small Business Report, which indicates that small business owners are increasingly looking for ways to improve efficiency and connect with customers through digital tools.

With Verizon Business Assistant, small businesses now have access to AI technology typically leveraged by larger enterprises. By automating routine interactions, the solution allows business owners and employees to focus on higher-value tasks while ensuring customers receive prompt and accurate responses.

Verizon Business Assistant is now available and easily deployable for small business owners looking to enhance customer service through AI-driven automation.