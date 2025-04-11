Verizon Launches My Biz Plan with Custom Options and Industry-First Price Lock for Small Businesses

Verizon Business has introduced My Biz Plan, a new customizable wireless offering for small and midsized business (SMB) customers, now available nationwide. The new plan allows business owners to tailor wireless services based on their needs, marking a shift away from traditional carrier packages.

Unlike the “good, better, best” options often offered by wireless carriers, My Biz Plan provides a single base plan with unlimited calling, data, and texting. Customers can then add business-specific features such as international connectivity and productivity tools, and make adjustments as needs change. Verizon highlights this plan as a flexible solution designed to offer more control to business users.

Included with My Biz Plan is a three-year price lock guarantee, described by Verizon as an industry first. This guarantee ensures the core monthly plan price will not change for 36 months, offering cost stability for small business owners. The price lock excludes taxes, fees, the Economic Adjustment Charge, and optional add-ons.

The plan also includes Verizon Business Mobile Internet Security to help protect devices against malware, ransomware, and phishing threats when connected to the Verizon network. Additional security features can be added as needed.

Plans start at $29 per month for five or more lines with autopay and paper-free billing. Add-ons begin at $5 per month. For international needs, customers can access unlimited data, talk, and text in over 210 countries starting at $10 per month.

Verizon is also offering a limited-time introductory promotion from April 10 to June 10. New lines added to the My Biz Plan will receive 15% off the core monthly price, applied each month for 36 months. Under this promotion, business customers can get five lines for $25 per line per month with autopay and paper-free billing.

“We understand the unique challenges that small businesses face because we are with them every single day,” said Iris Meijer, Chief Product & Marketing Officer, Verizon Business. “We are so excited to launch My Biz Plan. It is the only plan in the industry that directly addresses their needs for control and flexibility, empowering them to stay a step ahead.”

According to the company, My Biz Plan is informed by insights from the 2024 State of Small Business Survey, which found that many small businesses struggle to balance operational costs with the need for digital tools and connectivity. Verizon says the plan is intended to help small businesses manage costs while gaining access to vital resources.

More information on My Biz Plan and additional offerings for small businesses can be found at verizon.com/mybizplan.