Verizon’s Simple Mobile and Total Wireless Unveil Global Connectivity Plans

In an era where connectivity is critical for both personal and business growth, Verizon is amplifying options for prepaid customers with exciting new plans from its Simple Mobile and Total Wireless brands. These enhancements, set to launch on August 28, promise to address the increasing demand for global connectivity among travelers.

Verizon’s strategy acknowledges a shifting travel landscape where traditional hotspots like Canada and Mexico are joined by a rising interest in Asia-Pacific destinations. According to recent data, U.S. visitors to Asia have increased by nearly a third compared to pre-pandemic levels. For small business owners who often rely on international interactions—whether for travel, client communications, or market expansion—these new offerings coupled with Verizon’s renowned coverage could be game-changers.

David Kim, Director of Revenue at Verizon Value, emphasizes the company’s commitment, stating, “Our new enhancements reflect our deep understanding of the evolving needs of our customers for global connectivity.” He highlights the importance of these plans, adding that they provide premium international capabilities at prepaid prices. This speaks directly to small business demands for flexibility and affordability in communications.

The newly updated Simple Mobile plans serve as an enticing option for small business owners. They include:

$25 Plan : 15GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to over 100 countries.

: 15GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to over 100 countries. $30 Plan : 20GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to over 125 countries.

: 20GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to over 125 countries. $40 Plan : 30GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to more than 125 countries.

: 30GB of high-speed data with unlimited calls to more than 125 countries. $50 Unlimited World Plan : Unlimited data, calls, and texts; unlimited calls to over 200 countries.

: Unlimited data, calls, and texts; unlimited calls to over 200 countries. $60 Unlimited World+ Plan: Unlimited access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network, unlimited data, calls, and texts; calls to over 200 countries and roaming in over 140 countries.

For businesses that operate globally or have clients overseas, the ability to communicate without worrying about costs or roaming charges could lead to more seamless interactions and enhanced customer relationships.

In addition, Total Wireless is revamping its unlimited plans. The company is doubling roaming coverage to over 30 countries and adding new international calling destinations. The Total Wireless offerings include:

Total Base 5G Unlimited ($40) : Includes 5GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in Canada/Mexico, unlimited international calls to over 85 countries, and unlimited international texts.

: Includes 5GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in Canada/Mexico, unlimited international calls to over 85 countries, and unlimited international texts. Total 5G Unlimited ($55) : Adds 15GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in 30 countries, unlimited international calls to 180 countries, with unlimited international texts.

: Adds 15GB Mobile Hotspot, roaming in 30 countries, unlimited international calls to 180 countries, with unlimited international texts. Total 5G+ Unlimited ($65): Unlimited Mobile Hotspot, access to 30 countries for roaming, unlimited international calls and texts, along with a $10 credit for international calls.

These plans not only serve small business owners who need reliable and extensive coverage, they also enable them to budget for expenses reliably, given the five-year price lock on total costs—including taxes and fees.

However, while these new offerings are laden with advantages, small business owners should consider potential challenges. They may find that the need for constant connectivity can lead to a dependency on mobile communication, which could impact their focus and productivity if not managed properly. Additionally, understanding roaming rules and how they apply to specific countries is crucial to avoid unexpected charges.

Finally, as these enhancements roll out, small businesses must also weigh the reliability of customer service and support that comes with prepaid plans compared to traditional postpaid options. This may require additional research and due diligence.

Verizon’s latest endeavor with Simple Mobile and Total Wireless clearly delineates a shift towards servicing the nuances of modern travel and communication needs. Small business owners who leverage these plans may find themselves more connected—and thus more competitive—than ever.

For more information on these new offerings, visit Simple Mobile and Total Wireless.