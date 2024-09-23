Service Provider & Producer Association Grants Now Available for Vermont Businesses

Vermont-based businesses and organizations in agriculture, forestry, food, beverage, and fiber industries are invited to apply for Service Provider & Producer Association Grants aimed at supporting their business initiatives.

With up to $370,000 available in total funding, grant amounts range from $10,000 to $25,000 for pilot projects serving a specific region of Vermont, and $25,000 to $75,000 for projects operating statewide. No matching funds are required, and the grant period will run from March 2025 to June 2026.

Eligibility

This grant is open to two categories of applicants:

Service Providers – Organizations that deliver business support services to Vermont’s agricultural and forestry businesses, such as market development, business planning, and financial planning. Producer Associations – Industry trade groups representing and promoting Vermont-based agricultural, food, beverage, forestry, or fiber products. These associations can apply for grants aimed at improving their organizational operations or delivering services to their members.

Eligible projects for service providers include offering assistance in areas such as market development, responses to crises like COVID-19 and flooding, business succession planning, and workforce development. Producer association projects may also focus on association development, including leadership training, board governance, and membership outreach.

Applicants must be Vermont-based or proposing a project fully focused on Vermont’s working landscape and businesses. For out-of-state applicants, eligibility should be confirmed with the program contact.

Key Dates and Deadlines

September 20, 2024 : Request for Applications released and application submission opens.

: Request for Applications released and application submission opens. September 24, 2024 (11 a.m. – 12 p.m.) : Applicant webinar and Q&A session. Registration required.

: Applicant webinar and Q&A session. Registration required. November 7, 2024 (11:59 p.m.) : Application deadline.

: Application deadline. Early January 2025 : Applicants notified of funding decisions.

: Applicants notified of funding decisions. January 2025 : Grantee documentation due.

: Grantee documentation due. February/March 2025: Project start date.

For further information, applicants can contact Clare Salerno at clare.salerno@vermont.gov or (802) 917-2637.