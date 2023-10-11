22 Veterans Day Message Examples for Small Businesses

Looking for amazing veterans day messages? Veterans Day is when the trees are ablaze with vibrant and glorious hues honoring Veterans who have fought for our country.

It’s also an opportunity for small businesses to show their appreciation to all the Veterans by sending out a message of thanks. This article will reveal 22 Veterans Day message examples you can use for inspiration. Let’s get started!

Why You Should Send a Veterans Day Message

From Marines to Sailors, to Airmen, and brave soldiers, it’s important to honor all the Veterans on this important day. Here are four reasons you should send a Veterans day message to clients, co-workers, employees, and your boss:

Show Your Appreciation. Saying “thank you” is always appreciated, but it carries a lot more weight on Veterans Day. Your message will be one of many, but it will be one that’s remembered.

Saying “thank you” is always appreciated, but it carries a lot more weight on Veterans Day. Your message will be one of many, but it will be one that’s remembered. Support a Good Cause. Veterans Day is the perfect time to show your support for a good cause. By sending a message, you’re showing that you care about the brave men and women who have served our country.

Veterans Day is the perfect time to show your support for a good cause. By sending a message, you’re showing that you care about the brave men and women who have served our country. Get Involved in the Community. Veterans Day is a great opportunity to get involved in the community. You can volunteer at a local Veterans hospital or help out at a Veteran’s shelter.

Veterans Day is a great opportunity to get involved in the community. You can volunteer at a local Veterans hospital or help out at a Veteran’s shelter. Connect with Others. Veterans Day is a great time to connect with others who have served in the military. You can attend a Veterans Day parade or visit a local cemetery to pay your respects.

What to Include in a Veterans Day Message

Trying to find the perfect words can sometimes be difficult. Here are five important things to include in a Happy Veteran’s Day message:

Element Description Sincere "Thank You" Expressing gratitude to the brave men and women who have served. Recognizing heroes like World War 2 Veterans and their contribution to our current state of affairs. Explanation of Gratitude Clarifying the reason for your thankfulness. Is it for their service or their sacrifice? Story or Personal Experience Sharing a personal tale or experience as a means of connection. Demonstrates understanding and appreciation for what they've endured. Offer of Help or Support Veterans Day as an opportunity to extend help or support to veterans. Actions can range from volunteering time to donating to relevant causes. Any gesture showcasing support and gratitude will be valued. Contact Information Providing a way for the recipient to reach out if they wish to connect or respond.

Veterans Day Messages to Send to Clients

Let’s get started with Happy Veterans Day messages to express gratitude for clients who served in the U.S. military:

1. Thank you for your service to our country. We are grateful for your sacrifice and we honor you on this Happy Veterans Day.

2. On behalf of everyone at our company, we would like to say Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service. We are proud to have you as our client and we appreciate everything you do for us.

3. We are so grateful for your service to our country and we would like to thank you for your continued support of our company. We look forward to continuing to work together for many years to come. Happy Veterans Day!

4. Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your business and your support of our company. We are proud to serve those who have served our country and we will continue to work hard to earn your business.

READ MORE: Printing Services

Happy Veterans Day Thankyou Messages to Send to Co-Workers

Here are some Happy Veteran’s Day messages you can send to co-workers:

5. Thank you for your service and for all that you do to support our country. Patriots like you deserve all the respect on this Happy Veterans Day!

6. Veterans Day is a special day to remember all of the men and women who have served our country. Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your dedication and sacrifice.

7. On this Veteran’s Day, we honor your service and thank you for your courage and commitment to keeping us safe. Thank you for your sacrifices.

8. Today we celebrate all that America’s Veterans have done for us. Thank you for your patriotism, your bravery, and your willingness to serve. We are forever grateful.

Veterans Day Messages to Employees

Let’s take a look at some Veterans Day messages you can send to employees:

9. Your courage and sacrifice have made our country what it is today. Thank you for your service.

10. On this Veterans Day, we remember all of the men and women who have served our country with honor and bravery. Thank you for your selfless dedication to protecting our freedoms. Happy Veterans Day!

11. We are truly grateful for all that you have done for us. Thank you for your service, God bless you, and Happy Veterans Day!

12. Your service to our country is an inspiration to us all. Thank you for your courage and sacrifice. Happy Veterans Day!

Veterans Day Messages of Thanks to Send to Your Boss

Here are some Veterans Day thank you messages and Memorial Day greetings you can send your boss:

13. Thank you for your dedicated service to our country. Happy Veterans Day… it’s an honor to work for you.

14. I am so grateful to have a boss who is a Veteran. Thank you for your service and for everything you do to support our company. Happy Veterans Day.

15. On Veterans Day, I would like to express my gratitude for your leadership and example. Thank you for your service to our country and Happy Veterans Day!

16. I am truly honored to work for someone who has served our country with distinction. Thank you for your dedication, your courage, and your commitment to excellence. Happy Veterans Day!

Veterans Day Quotes to Add to Your Message

Let’s take a look at five Veterans day sayings or quotes that you can send on Veteran’s day.

17. “My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place—police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces.” – Sidney Sheldon, Writer

18. “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.” – John F. Kennedy, 35th U.S. President

19. “The unparalleled perseverance of the armies of the United States, through almost every possible suffering and discouragement for the space of eight long years, was little short of a standing miracle.” – George Washington, 1st U.S. President

20. “I saw your sons and your husbands, your brothers and your sweethearts. I saw how they worked, played, fought, and lived. I saw some of them die. I saw more courage, more good humor in the face of discomfort, more love in an era of hate, and more devotion to duty than could exist under tyranny.” – Bob Hope, Comedian

21. “Veterans know better than anyone else the price of freedom, for they’ve suffered the scars of war. We can offer them no better tribute than to protect what they have won for us.” – Ronald Reagan, 40th U.S. President

22. “Duty, Honor, Country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.” – General Douglas MacArthur