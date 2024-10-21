Viasat Joins Connectbase to Expand Satellite Connectivity for Small Businesses Nationwide

Viasat has partnered with Connectbase to bring its high-quality satellite-based business internet services to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, particularly in unserved and underserved regions.

This collaboration aims to provide new sales opportunities for channel partners, driving growth and optimizing business operations.

Viasat’s business internet offers reliable, high-speed connectivity to SMBs in areas where terrestrial-based broadband services are limited or unavailable.

Through this integration with Connectbase, Viasat enhances its ability to empower sales partners by expanding their reach and increasing their success potential.

Viasat’s business internet plans include optimized VoIP traffic, unlimited data during office hours, built-in Wi-Fi, professional installation, and business-class support.

The partnership enables sales partners using the Connectbase platform to easily access Viasat’s business internet offerings, helping SMBs tap into high-speed, reliable internet access—even in the most remote areas.

For businesses without access to fiber or traditional internet services, Viasat’s satellite connectivity provides essential digital tools that can improve operations. Additionally, Viasat offers backup services to ensure business continuity during outages, providing peace of mind to business owners.

“Viasat remains fully committed to strengthening our relationships with sales partners. This commitment is exemplified through our recent collaboration, which presents new opportunities through the utilization of the Connectbase platform,” says Tessley Smith, Channel Chief at Viasat. “By leveraging the powerful tool of Connectbase and tapping into their extensive network of buyers and agents, we are able to further expand our reach and deliver enhanced value to our valued business clients.”