Virginia Man Convicted for Cyber Crimes Targeting Sensitive Government Data

A federal jury has recently found Sohaib Akhter, a 34-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia, guilty of conspiring to commit computer fraud, trafficking passwords, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. This case underscores serious cybersecurity concerns that small businesses should be aware of, particularly as they manage sensitive information and rely on digital platforms.

According to Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva, “Sohaib Akhter harmed Americans who trusted their government with personal information and sensitive requests.” This statement illustrates the broader implications of Akhter’s actions, which not only compromised data security but also tarnished trust in institutions that handle sensitive information.

As cybersecurity threats continue to evolve, small business owners must prioritize the security of personal and sensitive information. Akhter and his twin brother, Muneeb, were employed at a Washington, D.C., company providing software and services to over 45 federal agencies. After being terminated—following Sohaib’s felony conviction—they sought to retaliate against their employer by accessing and deleting sensitive government databases, erasing approximately 96 databases in total.

The cyber fraud scheme highlights the crucial need for small businesses to implement robust security protocols. Insights from the case indicate that even employees in trusted positions can exploit access to sensitive information for malicious purposes. For small businesses, especially those linked to government functions or handling sensitive client data, the risk of insider threats can be particularly noteworthy.

Inspector General Jennifer L. Fain of the FDIC Office of Inspector General emphasized the importance of holding cybersecurity offenders accountable: “Akhter participated in the unauthorized access of protected computer systems, the theft of credentials, and the destruction of government data affecting numerous federal agencies.” This perspective signals to small business owners the need for vigilant oversight and thorough compliance with security measures.

However, simply having security measures in place is not enough. Small businesses must also cultivate an organizational culture centered around data integrity and security. Joseph V. Cuffari, Ph.D., from the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, noted, “This was a calculated abuse of trust and access.” The case shows how vital it is for businesses to conduct regular audits to identify vulnerabilities. This could mean adopting multi-factor authentication, educating staff about phishing and social engineering attacks, and regularly updating software.

While the case serves as a reminder of the serious implications of data breaches, it also offers an opportunity for small businesses to review and enhance their cybersecurity strategies. Potential steps could include investing in training sessions for employees on recognizing red flags, conducting background checks for new hires, and ensuring that access to sensitive information is limited to only those who need it for their roles.

Akhter now faces up to 21 years in prison, a sentence that reflects the severity of his actions. Both he and Muneeb have previously faced serious legal consequences for their involvement in conspiracy and unauthorized access to protected systems. The risks associated with such behaviors are clear not only in legal terms but also in the large-scale damage they can inflict on organizations’ reputations and operational integrity.

Given the involvement of numerous regulatory bodies, including the FDIC, DHS, and the Small Business Administration, it’s evident that agencies are taking cyber threats seriously. Small business owners should pay attention to developments like this, especially as they may provide insights into federal expectations regarding information handling and security practices.

As small businesses increasingly navigate a digital landscape, they must foster an environment of security through guidelines, training, and adherence to best practices. In light of Akhter’s conviction, the narrative surrounding the importance of cybersecurity has become even more pressing. By taking proactive steps, small business owners can protect themselves against the kind of malicious behavior that undermines the integrity of their operations and the trust of their clients.

For more on this case and ongoing updates regarding cybersecurity and small business resources, you may refer to the original press release from the SBA here.