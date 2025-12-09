Visa and AWS Team Up to Revolutionize Agentic Commerce for Developers

In an era where digital transformation shapes consumer expectations, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Visa have made a significant leap forward. Their recent collaboration aims to establish what they call “agentic commerce,” which could redefine payment experiences and streamline workflows for small businesses across various sectors.

This partnership enables small business owners to leverage the Visa Intelligent Commerce platform, now available in the AWS Marketplace. This platform is designed to simplify and enhance payment processes, offering developers and companies access to critical tools necessary for building sophisticated agentic commerce capabilities. Key features include authentication, data personalization, agentic tokenization, and user intent capture—all essential for creating seamless, secure payment solutions.

Rubail Birwadker, SVP of Global Head of Growth at Visa, emphasized the importance of trust in commerce, stating, “Agentic commerce needs trust to move from intent to action; Visa Intelligent Commerce is designed to be the trust layer for the agent economy.” This focus on establishing a secure environment can potentially bolster customer confidence, a critical aspect for small businesses that thrive on building relationships with their customer base.

For small businesses looking to innovate, the publication of blueprints by Visa and AWS could be a game changer. These blueprints, available in the Amazon Bedrock AgentCore public repository, offer step-by-step guidelines for creating “work-agnostic” agentic commerce workflows. This means business owners, developers, and financial technology builders can more easily design systems that integrate various operations—from booking travel to managing payments—through intelligent, automated agents.

The implications are clear: a small business in retail could efficiently set up an end-to-end shopping experience encompassing product discovery, price comparison, and ultimately, streamlined checkout processes. Similarly, a travel agency could utilize these tools to provide clients with a more integrated booking experience, simplifying everything from planning trips to making secure payments.

However, along with these benefits, small business owners should be aware of potential challenges. Implementing such advanced systems may require a foundational understanding of technology and development processes that not all businesses currently possess. The learning curve associated with adopting new platforms can initially strain resources, which is a crucial consideration for small operations with limited budgets.

Moreover, while the promise of automation through AI agents is enticing, small businesses need to be cautious about over-reliance on technology. Balancing the benefits of automation with the human touch that many customers still crave will be essential. For instance, using AI to monitor price drops on ticket sales is revolutionary, but having the ability to provide personal customer service checks will enhance overall consumer satisfaction.

Quotes from industry leaders further shed light on the potential this partnership holds. David Richardson, VP of AgentCore at AWS, noted that “Visa Intelligent Commerce and Amazon Bedrock AgentCore simplify this by allowing agents to communicate securely and autonomously.” This means a business could efficiently manage customer transactions and data without extensive manual intervention.

Karen Bolda, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Expedia Group, adds, “Through Amazon Bedrock AgentCore and Visa Intelligent Commerce, we can deliver next-generation travel experiences.” This reaffirms that small businesses within the travel sector could greatly benefit from these innovations, enhancing their service offerings significantly.

The technology could also support strong financial automation for small businesses. As Saurav Sharma, Vice President of Product Management at Intuit, explained, “We’re at the beginning of a powerful new collaboration that will allow us to build done-for-you experiences.” This could translate to better, data-driven decisions regarding budgeting and planning—vital for small enterprises trying to navigate market fluctuations.

As small business owners consider integrating AWS and Visa’s agentic commerce solutions into their operations, understanding both the transformative benefits and inherent challenges will be paramount. Embracing these advancements could empower businesses to not only adapt but also flourish in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape.

For further details on this innovative collaboration, you can visit the full press release here.