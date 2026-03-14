Visa and Bridge to Launch Stablecoin-Linked Cards in 100+ Countries

Small business owners have entered a new era of financial flexibility. Visa and Bridge, a stablecoin infrastructure platform owned by Stripe, have announced a significant expansion of their collaboration aimed at making stablecoin-linked payment cards available in over 100 countries. This move is expected to enhance the capabilities and operational efficiency of small business transactions on a global scale.

Visa is no stranger to innovation in digital payments; their latest initiative opens a direct pathway for businesses to settle transactions using stablecoins—digital currencies designed to maintain a stable value against traditional currencies. Having already launched stablecoin-linked cards in 18 countries, they are planning to roll out these cards to various markets across Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East by the end of the year.

With over 175 million merchant locations accepting Visa, small businesses can be among the first to harness this new payment method. Popular cryptocurrency platforms like Phantom and MetaMask are already using Bridge-enabled Visa cards, bringing millions of customers into the fold for day-to-day transactions.

“One of the remarkable aspects of this collaboration is how it meets businesses on their terms,” said Cuy Sheffield, Visa’s Head of Crypto. This sentiment is echoed by Zach Abrams, CEO and co-founder of Bridge, who remarked, “We’re on a multiyear journey to help businesses own their own financial stack.” The dual emphasis on meeting business needs signals an alignment with the goals of many small business owners who are continually looking for innovative and efficient ways to manage their finances.

The potential benefits of using stablecoin-linked cards for small businesses are compelling. Transactions settled via stablecoin can streamline payment processes, enhancing efficiency and providing a transparent overview of financial activities. Traditional banking systems can often delay settlement processes; however, utilizing blockchain technology allows for quicker movement of funds and improved transaction reconciliation.

Moreover, adopting these new digital payment methods may allow small businesses to reach a global market, easily accepting payments from customers who prefer using cryptocurrencies. Stability is a significant advantage here: stablecoins are designed to combat volatility often linked with cryptocurrencies, allowing business owners to focus more on growth than on currency fluctuations.

While the prospects are inviting, small business owners should also contemplate the challenges that come with these advancements. The technology behind stablecoins may initially seem daunting. Businesses may need to invest in new systems for integration or even training for employees unfamiliar with digital currency transactions. Furthermore, as regulatory frameworks around cryptocurrencies continue to evolve, businesses should stay informed about applicable regulations that may affect how they can utilize these new payment methods.

Visa’s settlement pilot, which allows issuers and acquirers to settle using stablecoins over blockchain networks, is an initiative worth monitoring. It aims to examine how stablecoins can enhance operational efficiency and provide flexibility in transactions. “This milestone gives our partners greater choice in how they move value,” said Sheffield, indicating that an improved financial ecosystem is on the horizon.

The focus on simplifying blockchain interactions through platforms like Bridge could also be beneficial for small businesses. If implemented correctly, the technology may result in enhanced operational frameworks, allowing small business owners to offer more to their customers.

As Visa and Bridge work to expand their offerings, small business owners should consider how they can leverage this innovative approach to payments. Understanding the role stablecoins will play in their operations could create new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and enhanced customer engagement.

For those interested in further details about the Visa and Bridge collaboration, you can view the official announcement here. The blending of traditional finance with emerging technology could pave the way for a financial landscape that is more inclusive and accessible for all business owners.