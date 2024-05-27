Visa and J.P. Morgan Make Sending Money Faster and Easier in the US

Visa and J.P. Morgan Payments have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the speed and ease of money transfers within the United States. This collaboration is set to provide both businesses and individuals with quick and secure methods for sending and receiving funds.

Utilizing Visa’s advanced technology, J.P. Morgan Payments will now offer faster payment solutions to its clientele. This initiative will allow customers to transfer money directly to bank accounts or digital wallets using only debit card details, significantly streamlining the process and expediting access to funds.

“This is an important collaboration for our clients and our business. Visa Direct’s capabilities align strategically with our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients. By boosting our ability to deliver faster payments, we’re streamlining payment processes, enhancing liquidity management, and providing greater convenience for our customers,” said John Skinner, a leader at J.P. Morgan Payments.

Yanilsa Gonzalez Ore, a leader at Visa, added, “We are thrilled to be working with J.P. Morgan Payments. Their dedication to excellence and customer-centric approach mirrors our own values. The addition of faster payments across North America for J.P. Morgan Payments customers is a further step in delivering on that promise, providing quicker, more efficient movement of money that benefit businesses, consumers, and the broader economy.”