Visa Enhances VCS Hub to Streamline Virtual Card Integration for Issuers

Visa is gearing up to reshape the landscape of commercial payments with its latest expansion of the Visa Commercial Solutions Hub (VCS Hub), which will now include the Visa Accounts Receivable Manager (AR Manager). This development primarily targets issuers and suppliers, aiming to make virtual card adoption smoother and more efficient.

For small business owners, this integration represents a significant leap toward streamlined operations and reduced complexities in payment processes.

Visa’s recent announcement reveals that the integration allows issuers to send virtual card details directly to suppliers. This not only facilitates smoother transactions but also automates significant aspects of virtual card adoption, which has previously been a slow and cumbersome process due to fragmented supplier connectivity and manual reconciliation issues. “Issuers see strong demand for commercial card solutions, but scaling those programs can be unnecessarily complex,” said Gloria Colgan, SVP, Global Product, Commercial Solutions at Visa. By reducing friction in supplier connections, Visa is setting the stage for faster delivery of new capabilities and overall growth in commercial payments.

The VCS Hub, launched in 2025, serves as a unified platform for issuers to manage multiple commercial payment use cases through a single integration. This unification helps reduce technical complexities, allowing businesses to scale their virtual card programs more efficiently. Such scalability can particularly benefit small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that may not have the resources to navigate fragmented payment systems.

One of the standout components of this new integration is its focus on automation. The Visa AR Manager employs AI capabilities to streamline the exchange of payment, remittance, and invoice data. This means less manual intervention, which translates to quicker reconciliations and improved cash flow management for suppliers. Early adopters of Visa AR Manager have reported an astounding 89% reduction in days sales outstanding and the ability to implement fully automated virtual card processing within just two weeks.

“Visa Accounts Receivable Manager brings true end-to-end automation to commercial payments,” remarked Abhishek, Global Head of B2B Acceptance at Visa. This kind of automation can be transformative for small business owners looking to optimize resources and scale operations without incurring excessive costs.

However, as with any new technology, potential challenges exist. While the integration comes at no additional cost to eligible VCS Hub clients, the terms of use and specific commercial arrangements will dictate who can access these features. Small business owners should ensure they meet these requirements and understand how this integration can specifically benefit their operations.

Moreover, while the technology is designed to enhance efficiency, adopting new systems often involves a learning curve. Business owners might need to invest some time in training employees to fully leverage these advancements.

The integrated capability is expected to launch in September 2026, and small business owners would do well to keep an eye on developments related to this rollout. Familiarity with the Visa AR Manager can offer clear advantages for handling accounts receivable processes, enabling small businesses to free their financial teams from repetitive tasks and focus on strategizing growth initiatives.

This integration exemplifies a broader trend in the financial industry, where automation and AI technologies are increasingly being woven into everyday business transactions. Small businesses should consider how adopting these innovations could not only make processes more efficient but also enhance overall customer experience through better invoice management and payment visibility.

Ultimately, the new Visa AR Manager integration in the VCS Hub promises to simplify the commercial payments landscape, offering small business owners a valuable tool for achieving financial efficiency. To learn more about this initiative, visit the official Visa press release at Visa Press Release.