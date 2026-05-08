Visa Expands Agentic Ready Program to Boost AI-Driven Commerce Globally

Visa has recently announced an exciting development for the payments ecosystem: the expansion of its Agentic Ready program into Asia Pacific and Latin America. Aimed at equipping small businesses and financial institutions for the future of commerce, this initiative allows participants to explore the capabilities of AI-driven commerce.

With AI agents set to take a more active role in commerce—managing tasks from searching for information to executing transactions—Visa’s Agentic Ready program is designed to help businesses prepare for this rapidly changing landscape. As Rubail Birwadker, SVP of Growth Products & Partnerships at Visa, stated, “Across markets, we’re seeing growing interest in how AI agents could reshape commerce. Visa Agentic Ready provides banks and issuing partners with a structured path to testing agent-initiated payments, learning what works, and ensuring global readiness as these experiences reach scale.”

This global initiative builds on the program’s success in Europe and is set to roll out to over 85 partners across the newly added regions. This expansion is particularly relevant for small business owners who are keen to innovate and adapt in order to keep pace with technological advancements.

The Agentic Ready program offers several key benefits for businesses:

Testing in Real-World Environments : Participants can test AI-driven transactions in controlled settings. This hands-on approach allows businesses to refine their processes without taking on undue risk.

: Participants can test AI-driven transactions in controlled settings. This hands-on approach allows businesses to refine their processes without taking on undue risk. Validation of Payment Flows : The program provides an opportunity to validate essential transaction workflows, including card enrollment, tokenization, and authorization. This can enhance security and consumer trust, critical components for any small business.

: The program provides an opportunity to validate essential transaction workflows, including card enrollment, tokenization, and authorization. This can enhance security and consumer trust, critical components for any small business. Trust and Security Mechanisms : As AI agents begin to conduct transactions, businesses need to address potential concerns about security and control. Agentic Ready will help identify and fortify these operational gaps.

: As AI agents begin to conduct transactions, businesses need to address potential concerns about security and control. Agentic Ready will help identify and fortify these operational gaps. Collaboration with Visa and Merchants: The program encourages collaboration with Visa and selected merchants, fostering an environment of shared learning that can result in richer business insights.

These features make Agentic Ready an appealing option for small businesses eager to harness the power of AI in their daily operations, especially as they look to reach new customers and manage transactions more efficiently.

Yet, while the opportunities are vast, small business owners should also consider potential challenges associated with adopting new technologies. Establishing trust in AI-driven systems could prove difficult for consumers unused to such innovations. Additionally, the transition period may require additional training for staff members who will operate or oversee these technologies.

Small business owners may also face the initial burden of costs associated with these upgrades. The investment in technology may be considerable, and businesses must weigh the potential return against their current needs and resources.

Moreover, as new technologies evolve, so must the regulatory environment. Small business owners will need to stay abreast of any legal implications that may arise from adopting AI in payment processes.

Agentic Ready aims to provide support as businesses navigate these changes, shifting the focus from theory to practice. With more than 20 partners already engaged in Europe, and the program set to work with a vast network across Asia Pacific and Latin America, Visa is on the forefront of fostering innovation in commerce.

As AI continues to shape consumer behavior, small businesses that embrace this evolution through programs like Agentic Ready will likely position themselves to capitalize on new market opportunities.

For more information about the Agentic Ready program and its implications for small businesses, visit the original Visa press release.