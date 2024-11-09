Visa Expands Push-to-Wallet Capabilities for Virtual Cards Across Commercial Solutions

Visa has announced new push-to-wallet capabilities for virtual cards, enabling businesses to issue and deploy virtual cards seamlessly across mobile wallet ecosystems such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

These enhancements are designed to provide businesses with robust controls and improved efficiency, allowing for precise spending limits, transaction monitoring, and minimized risk of fraud or unauthorized expenditures.

As one of the first in the industry to adopt virtual card push-to-wallet technology, Visa is addressing the growing demand for digital, consumer-like payment experiences in the B2B sector.

Virtual cards offer businesses significant benefits, including enhanced operational efficiency through automated payment processes, streamlined administration, and improved working capital management by accelerating payment cycles and enhancing financial transparency.

“These new capabilities underscore Visa’s commitment to innovating the B2B payment landscape, ensuring that businesses have access to secure and efficient payment solutions,” says Gloria Colgan, SVP and Global Head of Product for Visa Commercial Solutions. “By enabling push-to-wallet for virtual cards across our commercial products, we are making it easier for our clients to manage their finances in a digitally native environment.”

Visa’s advanced virtual card solutions are designed to help businesses of all sizes manage their finances with enterprise-grade control and security, supporting improved cash flow and financial planning.

As the adoption of virtual cards accelerates, Visa continues to drive innovation, delivering tools that enable businesses to thrive in today’s fast-paced digital economy.