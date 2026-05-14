Visa Expands Stablecoin Pilot to Support Nine Blockchains Amid Rapid Growth

Visa is stepping up its game in the blockchain space, marking a significant milestone for small businesses interested in innovative payment solutions. The company announced an expansion of its stablecoin settlement pilot program, now incorporating five additional blockchains. This initiative allows businesses to navigate a rapidly evolving financial landscape more effectively. As stablecoins increasingly become integrated into regular transactions, small business owners might find this move particularly beneficial.

In the first quarter of 2026 alone, Visa’s stablecoin settlement capabilities reached an impressive $7 billion in annualized volume, marking a 50% growth quarter-over-quarter. This signals a growing acceptance of stablecoins as a viable option for everyday transactions. “Our partners are building in a multi-chain world, and they expect their options to reflect that reality,” said Rubail Birwadker, Visa’s Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships. By opening the door to multiple blockchains, Visa empowers partners to choose the networks that best align with their business needs while relying on Visa’s proven infrastructure for settlement.

Using stablecoins for transaction settlements has several practical advantages for small business owners. For one, the speed of transactions can significantly enhance cash flow management. Unlike traditional payment methods that may take several days to process, stablecoins can enable near-instant transactions. Furthermore, the low transaction fees associated with stablecoin transfers can be economical for small businesses that heavily rely on digital transactions, enhancing their profit margins.

The new blockchains included in Visa’s pilot program—such as Arc, Base, Canton, Polygon, and Tempo—each bring unique functionalities that cater to diverse business needs. For instance, Arc focuses on integrating programmable money with real-world economic activities, while Base emphasizes low-cost, efficient settlements. This variety allows businesses to select platforms that fit their specific requirements, potentially driving innovation and improving operational efficiencies.

Yet, transitioning to stablecoin payments isn’t without its challenges. Small business owners should consider regulatory concerns and technological barriers associated with adopting blockchain solutions. The evolving legal landscape around cryptocurrencies may pose risks, particularly for businesses in sectors that face stringent compliance regulations. Adopting a multi-chain approach requires a certain level of technical aptitude and may involve additional costs related to training staff on new systems, integrating these solutions into existing infrastructures, and ensuring cyber-security measures are robust.

Furthermore, volatility remains a concern with cryptocurrencies. While stablecoins are designed to maintain their value, business owners must stay informed about market conditions that could affect these digital assets. Understanding these risks and having a sound strategy will be essential for businesses as they explore integrating stablecoin payments into their operations.

The industry response to Visa’s expanded stablecoin capabilities indicates widespread support for these solutions. Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Circle, emphasized that their collaboration with Visa is fueled by the need for real-time settlement at a global scale. Jesse Pollak, Founder of Base, pointed out that Visa’s expansion is a pivotal step toward making stablecoin payments a daily reality, ultimately fostering a financial system that is faster, cheaper, and more accessible for everyone.

Marc Boiron, CEO of Polygon Labs, highlighted the significance of this partnership in moving stablecoins into real-world payments, combining Visa’s global reach with Polygon’s efficient infrastructure to provide reliability and accessibility to partners worldwide.

Visa’s move signifies an adaptive response to a growing multi-chain ecosystem, reflecting a robust trend in the usage of blockchain technology in commerce. By broadening its stablecoin settlement program, Visa not only caters to the immediate needs of its partners but also reinforces its commitment to enhancing the long-term viability of blockchain solutions in mainstream finance.

In this climate of rapid technological advancement, small businesses have an opportunity to leverage these developments for competitive advantage. The integration of stablecoins and blockchain technology into payment systems will continue to evolve, presenting a landscape rich with potential for those willing to embrace it.

For more details, you can view the original press release from Visa here.