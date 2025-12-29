Visa Launches Advisory Practice to Help Businesses Harness Stablecoins

Visa has launched its Stablecoins Advisory Practice, aiming to assist businesses, including small enterprises, in capitalizing on the growing stablecoin market. With the market cap for stablecoins exceeding $250 billion, this initiative comes at a time when digital payments are rapidly evolving.

As small business owners increasingly seek innovative financial solutions, Visa’s new service promises to provide them with an edge in navigating the complexities of stablecoin technology. According to Visa, their consulting arm, Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), combines extensive payments expertise with in-depth crypto knowledge, ensuring clients receive tailored insights and actionable strategies.

Stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar, offer stability and the potential for faster transactions. Visa’s advisory services aim to help small businesses understand how stablecoins can fit within their payment strategies, enhancing efficiency and potentially reducing costs.

“Stablecoins may represent an opportunity to enhance speed and lower cost in payments,” said Matt Freeman, senior vice president of Navy Federal Credit Union. Many organizations see stablecoins as a way to innovate their financial offerings. By joining forces with Visa, VCA clients can leverage a robust network of consultants and data specialists to explore new avenues for growth.

The newly launched advisory practice focuses on several key services. Small businesses can benefit from stablecoin training and market trend programs, including a course offered through Visa University. This course aims to demystify stablecoins and prepare businesses to implement them effectively.

Moreover, Visa will assist in developing stablecoin strategies, planning market entry, and enabling technology integration, making the transition smoother for businesses of all sizes. Anthony Sharett, president of Pathward, reflected this sentiment, noting the significant value Visa Consulting & Analytics can bring to clients exploring stablecoin solutions.

Despite these promising benefits, small business owners must navigate potential challenges when considering stablecoins. The regulatory landscape around cryptocurrencies remains uncertain and varies significantly by jurisdiction. Understanding compliance requirements can be daunting, particularly for smaller businesses with limited resources.

Additionally, the technology behind stablecoins can be complex. While Visa’s advisory practice aims to simplify this aspect, business owners will need to invest time in training and adaptation. The rapid evolution of the digital currency space may require ongoing learning and agility from small enterprises.

“Having a comprehensive stablecoins strategy is critical in today’s digital landscape,” said Carl Rutstein, global head of Visa Consulting & Analytics. Organizations that wish to remain competitive must stay updated and agile, a sentiment that resonates strongly with small business leaders who often face resource constraints.

Real-world applications of Visa’s Stablecoins Advisory Practice are already in the works. Visa has reported a $3.5 billion annualized settlement volume as of November 30, showing that businesses are actively engaging with stablecoins. Companies can pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and send direct payouts to individuals’ stablecoin wallets, which could streamline operations for international transactions.

Ultimately, Visa’s initiative provides an opportunity for small businesses to explore the benefits of stablecoins, enhancing payment processing and financial innovation. Those interested in developing a stablecoin strategy can reach out to Visa Consulting & Analytics directly at VCA@visa.com for tailored support.

In a rapidly changing digital finance landscape, Visa’s new advisory practice offers small businesses the tools and insights needed to navigate the stablecoin market effectively. For further details, you can view the original press release here.