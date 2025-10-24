Visa Launches Trusted Agent Protocol to Secure AI-Driven Commerce

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, small businesses are being presented with an array of opportunities and challenges brought on by artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Visa Inc. recently announced the launch of its Trusted Agent Protocol, a framework aimed at enhancing security and trust in AI-driven commerce—an initiative that could significantly benefit small business owners navigating this new terrain.

As AI-driven traffic to U.S. retail sites has skyrocketed by 4,700% over the past year, shoppers increasingly engage AI agents to search for products and make purchases on their behalf. While 85% of users affirm that AI has improved their shopping experience, the rise of these agents brings unique hurdles for merchants—particularly small businesses that may lack robust IT resources.

One key challenge lies in managing bot detection systems that often misidentify legitimate transactions as fraudulent. Small businesses are especially vulnerable, as they might not have the resources to fine-tune these systems effectively. The Trusted Agent Protocol aims to alleviate this issue by providing a framework for merchants to verify the identities of AI agents, distinguishing them from malicious bots.

Jack Forestell, Visa’s Chief Product & Strategy Officer, emphasizes the need for trust: “We believe the entire payments ecosystem has a responsibility to ensure sellers can trust AI agents as much as they trust their best customers and networks.” This newly developed protocol is designed to be user-friendly, aiming for no-code functionality. This means small business owners can incorporate it without needing extensive technical expertise, streamlining their payment processes and improving customer experiences.

The Trusted Agent Protocol features advanced specifications that allow approved AI agents to relay essential information to merchants. Key components include:

Agent Intent : This confirms that the agent is a trusted entity looking to purchase or gather information.

: This confirms that the agent is a trusted entity looking to purchase or gather information. Consumer Recognition : Information showing if a consumer has an existing relationship or account with the merchant.

: Information showing if a consumer has an existing relationship or account with the merchant. Payment Information: Agents can facilitate a smoother checkout process by carrying payment data linked to the merchant’s preferred payment methods.

This structure not only simplifies the process for small businesses but also strengthens customer relationships. By enabling safer and more efficient transactions, the Trusted Agent Protocol can enhance customer loyalty and trust—critical components for small business success.

While the benefits are evident, small business owners should also consider potential challenges. One concern is the dependency on digital infrastructure. As merchants integrate this new protocol, they may need to reevaluate their current systems to ensure compatibility. Additionally, as AI agents become ubiquitous, small businesses might face increased pressure to adopt new technologies to stay competitive, which can stress limited budgets and resources.

Another consideration is the need for ongoing education about the technology. Business owners will need to train staff to understand the workings of the Trusted Agent Protocol and ensure robust customer support for any AI-related transactions to maintain trust in their brand.

Collaboration is also a focal point for Visa’s initiative. The protocol was developed alongside industry leaders such as Cloudflare, Microsoft, and Shopify, signifying a broader shift towards a more interconnected payments ecosystem. This ecosystem-wide approach seeks to facilitate safer transactions regardless of the platform, ensuring that small businesses are not left behind in the advancements of digital commerce.

Ultimately, the Trusted Agent Protocol positions itself as a vital tool for small businesses looking to navigate the AI-driven world of e-commerce. By simplifying verification processes and enhancing security for transactions, it supports merchants in building trust with both customers and AI agents. As Forestell put it, creating a seamless experience for agent-initiated transactions can significantly contribute to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of small businesses in the digital age.

For small business owners eager to harness the opportunities presented by AI while minimizing risks, the Trusted Agent Protocol represents a promising stride forward. More details can be accessed directly from Visa’s release here.

Image via Envato