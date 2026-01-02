Visa Leads Push for AI-Powered Shopping as Secure Transactions Take Off

A growing share of your customers already relies on AI to shop—and Visa says the next step is AI completing the purchase, not just suggesting what to buy. In a Dec. 18 announcement, Visa reported “hundreds of secure, agent-initiated transactions” completed with partners, positioning what it calls “agentic commerce” for broader rollout in 2026.

Read the original Visa press release here.

“We are seeing impressive progress in how AI will transform commerce, with many real-world transactions completed by Visa’s deep network of partners,” said Rubail Birwadker, SVP, Head of Growth Products & Partnerships, Visa. “This holiday season marks the end of an era. In 2026, AI agents won’t just assist your shopping—they will complete your purchases, powered by Visa’s global scale, standards leadership, and unparalleled commitment to secure agentic commerce.”

Key takeaways for small businesses

Visa says secure, AI agent-initiated payments are already occurring in “controlled, real-world” pilots, not just demos.

Visa’s research found that nearly half of U.S. shoppers (47%) use AI tools for at least one shopping task, and Visa predicts “millions” will use agents to complete purchases by the 2026 holiday season.

Visa is pushing an ecosystem approach—partner pilots plus standards—so merchants can distinguish “legitimate AI agents” from malicious bots.

What Visa says is happening now

Visa stated it is working with more than 100 partners globally, with “over 30” building in the Visa Intelligent Commerce (VIC) sandbox and “over 20” agents or agent enablers integrating directly with Visa Intelligent Commerce. Those efforts, Visa said, have produced “hundreds of controlled, real-world agent-initiated transactions,” which the company argues proves AI-driven purchasing can work in live environments.

In the U.S., Visa highlighted early closed-beta pilots with agent-enabling partners:

Skyfire : enabling Consumer Reports’ product recommendation agent to demonstrate a purchase of Bose headphones via browser automation.

: enabling Consumer Reports’ product recommendation agent to demonstrate a purchase of Bose headphones via browser automation. Nekuda : enabling purchases that move from AI-styled looks to checkout via APIs and browser automation across several services and merchants mentioned in the release.

: enabling purchases that move from AI-styled looks to checkout via APIs and browser automation across several services and merchants mentioned in the release. PayOS : providing payment infrastructure for agent-driven checkout with BeyondStyle and Jomashop.

: providing payment infrastructure for agent-driven checkout with BeyondStyle and Jomashop. Ramp: applying Visa Intelligent Commerce to B2B payment automation, including corporate bill pay and card-based cashback capture.

For small businesses, that mix matters: it signals Visa is targeting both consumer checkout (where agents could reduce friction and abandonment) and back-office spend (where agents could automate repetitive purchasing and bill pay).

Why this could matter to your business in 2026

If Visa’s timeline holds, the near-term shift isn’t just “AI helps customers search.” It’s that customers may arrive at your storefront with an agent that’s ready to execute: selecting product variants, applying promotions, choosing a payment method, and completing checkout.

From a practical standpoint, that could create upsides for small firms that compete on speed and service:

Fewer lost sales from checkout friction. Visa’s broader Intelligent Commerce positioning centers on tokenized payments, authentication, and protections intended to smooth transactions.

Visa’s broader Intelligent Commerce positioning centers on tokenized payments, authentication, and protections intended to smooth transactions. More structured, intent-driven traffic. Agents are designed to move from “find” to “buy,” which could boost conversion rates—especially for product catalogs with many options, accessories, or bundles.

Agents are designed to move from “find” to “buy,” which could boost conversion rates—especially for product catalogs with many options, accessories, or bundles. Automation for B2B purchasing. For firms that manage recurring vendors, replenishment, or subscriptions, agentic flows could reduce time spent on routine payments—an angle Visa and Ramp emphasized.

What small businesses should watch closely

The same automation that can increase conversions can also introduce new operational and risk questions for merchants—particularly those without dedicated security or payments teams.

Bot vs. buyer confusion. Visa said it introduced Trusted Agent Protocol, an open framework designed to help merchants distinguish malicious bots from legitimate AI agents acting on behalf of consumers. Visa also said Akamai supports the framework with behavioral intelligence and bot-abuse protections.

Visa said it introduced Trusted Agent Protocol, an open framework designed to help merchants distinguish malicious bots from legitimate AI agents acting on behalf of consumers. Visa also said Akamai supports the framework with behavioral intelligence and bot-abuse protections. Customer consent and expectations. If an agent “completes your purchases,” customer service teams may need clearer scripts and policies for disputes, address errors, or duplicate orders—especially if the agent acts under permissions the buyer set elsewhere.

If an agent “completes your purchases,” customer service teams may need clearer scripts and policies for disputes, address errors, or duplicate orders—especially if the agent acts under permissions the buyer set elsewhere. Returns, chargebacks, and fraud workflows. Even with improved authentication, merchants still handle returns and chargebacks. Agentic purchases could increase edge cases if agents optimize for speed and price.

Even with improved authentication, merchants still handle returns and chargebacks. Agentic purchases could increase edge cases if agents optimize for speed and price. Integration complexity. New standards and integrations can take time to reach smaller merchants, depending on platforms and payment providers.

What you can do now

Small businesses don’t need to overhaul their stack today, but a few practical moves can reduce risk and improve readiness:

Pressure-test checkout flows for speed, clarity, and error handling (shipping options, address validation, promo logic, and inventory accuracy).

Review fraud and bot settings so you don’t accidentally block legitimate high-intent automation as standards mature.

Clean up product data (variants, specs, policies). Agents will rely heavily on structured information.

Ask your payments provider, e-commerce platform, or fraud vendor how they’re preparing for Trusted Agent Protocol and agent authentication.

Visa is betting the 2026 holiday season is when AI agents become common participants in commerce, not just shopping assistants. Whether that proves true at scale, the direction is clear: small businesses that treat “agent traffic” as a real customer channel—and prepare operations accordingly—may be better positioned as checkout gets more automated.