Visa Recognizes Creators as Small Businesses

At Web Summit in Lisbon, Visa announced new initiatives to support digital creators, formally recognizing creators as small businesses. Visa’s financial tools, resources, and products for small businesses are now available to creators worldwide, enabling them to pay and be paid securely and efficiently.

A Visa survey revealed that more than two-thirds of creators face slow payouts, limiting their ability to grow. In response, Visa is leveraging Visa Direct to enable real-time payouts to creators’ eligible debit cards through partnerships with social media networks and marketplaces.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to see the world finally recognizing creators as the driving force behind the digital economy,” said Jonathan Kolozsvary, Global Head of Small Business at Visa. “We are proud to help creators grow their businesses—whether it’s helping creators access funding with a small working capital solution, or helping creators get paid in real-time to their debit card.”

Ongoing Support for the Creator Community

Visa’s commitment to the creator community extends to initiatives such as ‘GetP@id,’ a social series where influencers mentor aspiring creators on monetizing their passions. Additionally, Visa will host its inaugural Creator Summit in Tokyo later this month, in partnership with industry leaders and influencers, to provide guidance on optimizing payment and business growth strategies.

These initiatives reinforce Visa’s dedication to empowering creators as small business owners, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in the digital economy.

For more information, visit Visa’s website or follow their updates from the Web Summit.