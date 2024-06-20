visa-relaunches-savingsedge-with-new-offers-for-small-businesses

Visa Inc. has announced the relaunch of its Visa SavingsEdge program, introducing new features designed to offer more value to small businesses in the U.S. and Canada. For over ten years, Visa SavingsEdge has helped eligible Small Business cardholders with savings and tools to aid their growth. The revamped program looks to support smarter spending and saving with a more dynamic platform and new offerings.

Small businesses are showing resilience despite economic concerns. According to the latest Visa Small Business Pulse survey, 77% of U.S. businesses expect revenue growth in 2024, mirroring their experience in 2023. This growth has improved the economic outlook, with 59% of surveyed U.S. small businesses optimistic about the economy’s future, up from 47% in 2023. To build on this momentum and support growth, 64% of small businesses plan to invest in cost-saving technology.

“Owning a small business can present challenges, and businesses need every advantage they can get, no matter the economic climate,” said Veronica Fernandez, SVP and North America Head of Visa Commercial Solutions. “We know it’s important for business owners to save on products and services they need to run their business smoothly. Visa SavingsEdge has delivered value to cardholders and issuers for years. Through this investment, we’re unlocking even more ways to save for Visa Small Business cardholders.”

The updated Visa SavingsEdge program now features:

A refreshed program website with more functionality.

Hundreds of new merchant offers through Instant Coupons and Cashback Offers in categories such as travel, restaurants, electronics, and business services.

Real-time notifications when participating cardholders earn cashback on qualifying transactions.

A cash-back tracker to help cardholders see their savings through the program.

Visa SavingsEdge provides discounts on qualifying purchases at participating merchants for eligible Visa Business credit, debit, and reloadable prepaid cardholders in the U.S. and Canada. The program offers two ways to save: Instant Coupons, which can be redeemed via a code at point-of-sale without card-linking, and Cashback Offers, which provide discounts as statement credits when cardholders link their eligible Visa Business card and use it for qualifying purchases. Discounts are applied as credits on future account statements. Previously enrolled cardholders must relink their card in the program to access Cashback Offers.