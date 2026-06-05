Visa Reports Surge in AI-Driven Scams as Payment Security Advances

As small business owners face an ever-evolving landscape of financial security threats, Visa’s latest Spring 2026 Biannual Threats Report sheds light on alarming trends that could impact their operations. With scams now emerging as the predominant form of consumer fraud, it’s critical for these businesses to understand the implications and protections available.

Visa’s report indicates that almost $1 billion in scam-related activities was recorded between July and December of 2025, making scams the leading category of consumer payment fraud. Unlike traditional fraud tactics that breach systems, these scams are increasingly leveraging social engineering and artificial intelligence (AI). Scammers impersonate trusted brands and create a false sense of urgency to manipulate individuals into initiating what seem to be legitimate transactions.

“Payments at a network level continue to get safer, but threats are evolving faster than ever,” stated Paul Fabara, Visa’s Chief Risk and Client Services Officer. He emphasized the shift from technical breaches toward exploiting human trust—a critical update for small business owners who often engage directly with customers.

Key trends highlighted in the report provide crucial insights for small businesses:

Exodus from Traditional Fraud: As system-level security measures improve, fraudsters are pivoting to social engineering tactics that rely heavily on human interaction. This shift means businesses may not only need to implement technological defenses but also foster a culture of security awareness. Rapid Increase of Scams: With scams overtaking technological breaches, small businesses should prepare their teams to recognize and confront potential scams. The ability to discern between genuine communications and fraudulent attempts will be essential. AI’s Double-Edged Sword: While fraudsters are using AI to enhance the sophistication of their scams, small businesses can harness the same technology to bolster their defenses. Tools like transaction monitoring powered by AI can help identify suspicious activities before they escalate. Changing Ransomware Dynamics: Despite a 26% increase in global ransomware activities, the percentage of victims who paid ransoms has plummeted to 23%. Small business owners should reassess their response strategies to ransomware scenarios, recognizing that paying ransoms may not be the most prudent approach.

Michael Jabbara, SVP of Payment Ecosystem Risk and Control at Visa, pointed out that the rapid adoption of AI has made it easier than ever for criminals to execute scams. “What once required deep technical skill can now be executed with a prompt,” he warned. This underscores the importance of small business education on the evolving tactics used in scams.

Given these insights, small business owners should contemplate several actionable strategies:

Educate Employees : Train staff to recognize the signs of scams and the importance of verifying the authenticity of communication, especially those that urge immediate action.

: Train staff to recognize the signs of scams and the importance of verifying the authenticity of communication, especially those that urge immediate action. Implement Stronger Authentication Procedures : Leverage multi-factor authentication and other safeguards to fortify financial transactions against unauthorized access.

: Leverage multi-factor authentication and other safeguards to fortify financial transactions against unauthorized access. Engage with Customers : Establish clear communication channels with customers regarding payment processes and signs of fraud, encouraging them to report any suspicious activity.

: Establish clear communication channels with customers regarding payment processes and signs of fraud, encouraging them to report any suspicious activity. Consider AI Solutions: Look for AI-driven tools that can help identify fraudulent transactions in real-time, providing an additional layer of protection.

While the landscape of payment fraud is undoubtedly shifting, small businesses can adapt and respond effectively. Continued collaboration with financial institutions and staying informed about the latest threats will be key to creating a resilient business model.

For further insights, the full Spring 2026 Biannual Threats Report can be accessed here.