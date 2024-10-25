Voices Launches Halloween Contest Offering Brands a Chance to Win a Complimentary Voice Over

Published: Oct 25, 2024 by Joshua Sophy

Voices recently announced the launch of Voices’ Spookiest Voices, a Halloween-themed contest that offers brands and marketers the opportunity to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300 for an upcoming project. To participate, contestants simply vote in the Halloween contest, choosing the voice over for Voices’ Halloween-themed sizzle reel.

The contest is designed to showcase the power of audio and how voice over can dramatically transform a piece of content. The contest takes an existing Voices advertisement, alters the script with a Halloween twist, and features five spooky-sounding auditions. The voting, primarily hosted on Instagram, allows anyone to cast a vote for their favorite audition by engaging with the post—each like, comment, or share on an audition post counts as a vote.

In addition to voting, brands that need voice over services can enter a draw to win a complimentary voice over, valued at up to $300. The winner will receive a credit to use towards any voice over project on Voices, covering services such as posting a job, receiving auditions, and obtaining a final, high-quality audio file.

“Campaigns like this are such a fun and playful way to show just how much the tone and message of a piece of content can be altered by audio,” said Tara Parachuk, Senior Manager of Brand Communications at Voices. “With the busy holiday season coming up, Halloween seemed like the perfect time to show off how fun voice over can be, while also giving brands and marketers a chance to see how audio can elevate their holiday campaigns.”

Contest Details

  • Voting period: October 21, 2024, to October 27, 2024
  • Platform: Voices’ Instagram account, where anyone can vote by engaging with the audition posts
  • Prize: Brands that vote can enter a draw to win a complimentary voice over worth up to $300
  • Learn more and enter: Visit Voices Spookiest Voice Contest

This contest is an opportunity for brands to explore how voice over can enhance their content while having fun with the Halloween spirit.

