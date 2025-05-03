Walmart Launches ‘Grow with US’ Program to Support American Small Businesses

Walmart has introduced a new initiative called Grow with US, a voluntary four-step program aimed at helping small businesses succeed in Walmart stores and on its online Marketplace. Announced on April 29 by John Furner, President and CEO of Walmart U.S., the program is designed to simplify the process for U.S.-based entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of retail and expand nationally.

“We want small businesses to work with Walmart, but we know getting started can feel complex,” Furner said. “That’s why we’re unveiling Grow with US, a new program designed to provide U.S. small businesses with the training, mentorship and resources they need to grow with Walmart.”

Grow with US consists of four components: a Supplier Academy with 30 e-learning modules across four learning paths, product discovery opportunities including the annual Open Call event and RangeMe tool, mentorship from experienced professionals, and financial support options through Walmart’s Early Payment Program and Bridge Marketplace.

According to Walmart, more than 60% of its U.S. suppliers are small businesses, and over two-thirds of its product spend is on items made, grown, or assembled in the United States. “More than 40 years ago, Mr. Sam set a priority that still drives us today: supporting American-made products and the small businesses behind them,” Furner stated.

The Grow with US program joins Walmart’s existing global initiatives supporting small businesses, such as Crece con Walmart in Mexico and Vriddhi in India. U.S. small businesses can participate by registering with Walmart as a small business and providing a voluntary SBA certification or requesting verification through Walmart.

Walmart also announced that applications for its 2025 Open Call event will open on June 24. Open Call offers U.S.-based small and medium-sized businesses a chance to pitch their shelf-ready, American-made products directly to Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants. The event will be held October 7-8 in Bentonville, Arkansas.

In the lead-up to the event, Walmart is hosting a series of Road to Open Call pop-up pitch events during Small Business Month. These sessions allow entrepreneurs to meet with Walmart buyers, receive real-time feedback, and potentially secure a fast pass to the Bentonville event. Road to Open Call stops include Orlando, FL on May 1, Kansas City, MO on May 9, Baltimore, MD on May 13, and Austin, TX on May 21.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities and there are countless stories of how businesses, like Milo’s, are finding long-term growth and success with Walmart,” Furner said. “We’re excited to continue providing support for and championing the achievements of these businesses every step of the way. Here’s to celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of dreams, so Grow with US!”